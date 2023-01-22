ST. THOMAS — Derek Quetel has been a fisherman all his life, like his father before him and his grandfather and great-grandfather before that (The Frenchtown fish house is named after his grandfather, Gustave Quetel). Quetel, however has decided to hang up his hand line for now and pursue something more creative with resin art. Featuring his own creations as well as other artists, Quetel opened 340 Resin Creations and Art Supplies in Tillett Gardens just over a week ago.
After attending Charlotte Amalie High School, Quetel went into commercial fishing, just as his forefathers did. When the hurricanes came in 2017, it brought hard times, hard to catch fish and hard to sell fish, and he started looking into a different venture.
“When you hand line all night long, it gets to you. You can’t fish forever. Eventually you’re getting older, so I’m looking out for myself when I get old,” he said.
When Quetel saw the resin work by Colleen Tapp, who owns The Crossing Art Gallery, he “just fell in love with it. It just looked so real and so beautiful. I just had to try it.”
Being a fisherman all his life, he naturally leaned toward ocean-inspired themes such as waves and sand. He started small and gradually expanded as he learned more techniques. For the first show he participated in, Quetel showed mainly coasters. Step by step, he moved on to trays, wall art, jewelry and clocks, pairing resin with different mediums such as alcohol ink and mica powders. He has also been commissioned to create countertops such as the bar at Pie Whole in Frenchtown.
“You get to use the art. The trays, the clocks, the coasters, they are all useful,” Quetel added.
Quetel’s girlfriend, Kari Smallwood, is also an artist. She literally jumped off a sailboat and to live on Water Island, where they met in 2016. She has been painting on and off her entire life, using charcoals, watercolors and acrylics.
“I did my first art show in 2016 and it was literally five pieces,” she said. “But I was so excited and everybody bought stuff and it just sort of built from there. Both of us kept building it. Every art show, it would get bigger and bigger and we’d have more stuff to show. We’ve done some combo pieces where I’ve done some painting and he’s done some resin work, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
One day, they saw an ad for a small space in Tillet Gardens, and Quetel decided maybe it was time to open a store. Formerly Conner’s Pet Shop, the space was small and dark, “like a dungeon.” They started renovating in September and the result is a cozy, bright space featuring Quetel’s work as well as Smallwood’s paintings and art cards. Work by other local artists will be added shortly. They opened the shop Jan. 14.
In addition to works of art, 340 Resin Creations also carries some basic art supplies, such as brushes, paints, pastels, resins, a tie dye kit, a beginner’s resin kit, UV resin for small items, jewelry findings, silicone molds, canvasses and more. As time goes on, more art supplies will be added to the mix.
“As we build it up, we’ll get more, as we figure out what the people want,” Quetel said.
Supplies such as resin and alcohol ink are difficult to order because they are flammable, Quetel explained. Luckily, both his father and brother work at Tropical Shipping, so he has help getting shipments in. And if someone wants a particular supply, they will try and get it in.
“It’s really cool to have all these artsy friends,” said Smallwood. “We have this really great community where we all do art and it’s just so fun. We’ve gotten a lot of love so far. This is just the beginning.”
Regular hours have not yet been established. Check Facebook for openings.