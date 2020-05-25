Insurance is an important part of our personal and business lives, especially when something unforeseen happens.
It can make all the difference to have a local agent who knows the ins and outs of island life and the specific challenges we face here in the Virgin Islands.
Two St. Thomas sisters strive to offer just that with Shield Insurance, welcoming each customer as part of their family.
Arabia “Bia” Karaawi and her sister, Ishan, are proud Virgin Islanders that attended All Saints Cathedral School. Although Ishan remained on island, Bia spent 11 years in Florida, where she worked in mortgages and accounting, of which insurance was only one small piece of the puzzle.
After hurricanes Irma and Maria, the sisters had a difficult time dealing with their mother’s insurance carrier, ultimately challenging them and winning the full amount of their case.
“We know a lot of people that went through the same thing and they didn’t have the support or the background knowledge” said Bia Karaawi. “It just was horrible, and that’s when realized I really needed to change career paths. I love mortgage, but I had really liked insurance. The more I learned, the more I wanted to be involved, so I literally studied for the exam and passed the first time and got into the industry right away.”
She worked for another insurance company for a time, but eventually wanted to open a business of her own. Her sister Ishan, who was a retail manager for the Gucci boutique on St. Thomas, also made an abrupt career change, and the two collaborated to form Shield Insurance at the beginning of this year.
In January, the sisters were fitting all the pieces together, figuring out the logistics and making sure everything worked well with the underwriters. Then the pandemic hit.
Getting out on the streets and working with the community is still the best way of promoting your business in the islands, according to Bia Karaawi. However, because of the stay-at-home order associated with the COVID pandemic, the sisters, along with their mother, have been isolated in their home since March.
“We had to restructure everything to make sure we could do this in a different way because there’s no more face-to-face anymore. We had to trace back and learn social media better to figure out how it would work for us. It’s a learning process, but we now have our business as paperless as possible. We have a website that is integrated and our clients don’t really do any work. We do all the work for them,” said Bia Karaawi.
Shield Insurance primarily offers property and casualty insurance, but they plan to expand to offer life and health insurance, likely in the fourth quarter. They also offer marine products such as insurance for personal charters and yachts. Management liability and professional liability for directors and officers, especially for non-profit organizations, is also available.
“That coverage is not easy to get on this island,” said Bia Karaawi. “That was one factor that was really hard for me to get going, because there are not many writers here or you have to go through London, which can get expensive. We want to be able to give a diverse product to our customers.”
At the heart of the business, personalized service and long-term relationships with customers tops their list of priorities at Shield Insurance. They have a hands-on approach to their customers and have developed strong relationships with their insurance carriers.
Work ethic and customer service, they say, is just part of their blood, something they credit their parents with. Part of that commitment to customer service is helping people figure out how to continue to retain their insurance, especially since so many are now unemployed and the islands are facing a more active than normal hurricane season.
“If you have a mortgage, you kind of have to have insurance, so those people aren’t as affected, but let’s be honest, there are a lot of people in the Virgin Islands that own their home outright, and the cost of windstorm insurance is kind of on the high side,” said Bia Karaawi. “So now you’re asking them to renew, and you’re going to see some people make a tough decision of not carrying insurance because they can’t afford it. What we’re trying to do is work on different angles to help the community with financing for commercial accounts but also for residential clients that don’t really have that many options.”
“We’re a very close family,” said Ishan Karaawi. “Anyone dealing with us is treated as part of our family. If you need us through a hurricane, we’re here for you. If you need to be cut out of your house, we will come and get you. We just want to treat everyone with love and respect.”
For more information call 340-201-1349 or visit shieldvi.com.