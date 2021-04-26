Marriott has opened its second Aloft Hotel in Puerto Rico. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, which includes more than 30 properties, the new $15 million Aloft Ponce Hotel is the second Aloft Hotel on the island. Aloft San Juan opened last year.
The 152-room hotel “embraces a bold and savvy design looking to attract music enthusiasts and travelers who love open spaces,” company officials said. The property introduces a design formula with bold, bright colors and interactive social spaces.
The 125,000 square-foot hotel features 152 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of convention center and activity areas, and two pools — one of which will be on the rooftop.
Aloft Ponce houses several public spaces including the hotel’s signature restaurant, Nook, Orale Mexican Restaurant and the 10,000 square-foot Hard Rock Café, the largest in the Caribbean, which opened late last year.
“The opening of the Aloft Ponce marks the beginning of a new era of growth and prosperity for the city of Ponce. The arrival of a new Marriott International property to Ponce repositions the city as an emerging tourist destination in the Caribbean for the next generation of travelers,” said Abel Misla-Villalba, president of Misla Hospitality Group, the property’s operator.
“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome visitors to Aloft Ponce,” said Victor Vega, the hotel’s general manager. “It’s the ideal choice for travelers who are in search of a lifestyle hotel with bold design at an approachable price point.”