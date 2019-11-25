The African Diaspora International Film Festival will celebrate its 27th anniversary from Friday to Dec. 15 with more than 60 feature length narratives and documentaries to be presented at Columbia University’s Teachers College, Cinema Village, MIST Harlem and The Museum of the Moving Image in New York.
As a major partner and official sponsor, the Martinique Tourism Authority is also supporting the gala screening of “Jocelyne, mi tchè mwen: Jocelyne Béroard at Heart” during the festival, which takes place Sunday at Columbia.
The musical documentary is about the life and career of Jocelyne Béroard, lead singer of Kassav, who is from Martinique.
The film is directed by filmmaker Maharaki, who is also from Martinique.
Beyond having initiated a new musical movement called Zouk, she largely contributed to spreading its influence in the Caribbean and onto the global music scene.
Among the eight female filmmakers at the festival, Maharaki, who is also a painter, started her career with award-winning short films. She directed the artist Indrani in the music video “To The Other Side,” and has regularly been solicited to work on overseas productions, which has led her to direct music stars such as Rihanna and Shontelle.
Her return to feature films, “VIVRE,” was completed in 2013 and made an official selection at more than 50 film festivals and won 11 awards over nine months.
