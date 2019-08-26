Mastercard is strengthening its foothold in the Caribbean and expanding its presence in the islands, announcing José Vargas as the country manager for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Vargas will be based in Mastercard’s new San Juan office. Puerto Rico is the second of several Caribbean countries slated to open new Mastercard offices. The first office was launched last year, in the Dominican Republic. Also, earlier this year, Mastercard confirmed that it would open a new office in Jamaica in the following months.
As part of his new role, Vargas will lead a team tasked with identifying business opportunities for Mastercard and its customers in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He will also represent Mastercard with government and regulatory bodies.
“After many years working in the U.S., I am excited to be in the Caribbean,” said Vargas in a news release. “The USVI market is ripe with opportunities to unlock the financial potential of consumers, and I am pleased to help continue building an innovative and secure payments ecosystem for the islands and the region.”
A 12-year veteran in the payments industry, Vargas previously served as the Mastercard U.S. director of Account Management, North America Markets, where he was pivotal in building and expanding relationships with issuers and developing a range of services. Before his tenure at Mastercard, he served in a variety of leadership positions at payment companies in the U.S.
“I have full confidence that under Jose Vargas’ leadership, we will be successful in building our presence on the island and offering consumers secure and convenient solutions, with safer, faster, and smarter payments,” said Marcello Tangioni, president, Mastercard Caribbean Division.
The objective of this new corporate approach is to achieve greater proximity to the markets and allow Mastercard to streamline its operations, generating more efficiency in its response capacity and attention to its target audiences, the company said in the news release.
