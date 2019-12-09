Jenny Hawkes from My Brother’s Workshop, left, Arcos Dorados Communications Manager Zahira Douez, Operations Supervisor Leylanie Taitinfong, My Brother’s Workshop trainees Te’vonte Liverpool and Armani Joseph and Operations Manager Miguel Padilla display the $10,000 check presented to My Brother’s Workshop during the McDonald’s 45th anniversary celebration last week on St. Thomas at their Lockhart Gardens location.