ST. THOMAS — Arcos Dorados Caribbean and Latin America, the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchise, celebrated 45 years of service on St. Thomas with an anniversary event at the Lockhart Gardens restaurant on Friday. The company recognized long-standing employees and presented a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit My Brother’s Workshop in honor of the milestone.
Twenty-five St. Thomas employees received awards in recognition of their years of service, ranging from 10 to 32 years. Violet Davis, who has been a crewmember since 1987, has been with the company the longest.
“I love my job,” she said. “In my 32 years with McDonald’s, I have had the opportunity to interact with people from all over the world. I enjoy being a part of this team and making my customers smile.”
The Virgin Islands’ first McDonald’s opened its doors in Wheatley Center in 1974. Currently, there are three McDonald’s restaurants operating on St. Thomas, in Lockhart Gardens, Frenchtown and Tutu Park, as well as two St. Croix restaurants located in Golden Rock and Ville Le Reine.
A highlight of the event was the presentation of a $10,000 check to My Brother’s Workshop, a nonprofit mentoring, training and educating at-risk youth on both St. Thomas and St. Croix. The funds were raised by Arcos Dorados during the 2019 Great Day annual fundraising campaign held in November in all McDonald’s restaurants in the territory. The proceeds from all Big Macs sold on Great Day and the sale of “I love helping” cards were donated to the charity.
“We are so thankful for the support from McDonald’s and the community,” said Jenny Hawkes, representing My Brother’s Workshop. “Our organization is able to help more people each year thanks to the ongoing generosity of local businesses and the public.”
“On behalf of Arcos Dorados and McDonald’s, we thank the community for being a part of our 45 years in St. Thomas,” said Marisol Vega-Couto, Arcos Dorado regional director for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. “We look forward to many more years working together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.