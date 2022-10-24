Pamela Love continues a family tradition with her collection of Melanin Like Me dolls, seeking to promote a positive self-image by creating brown dolls for brown girls that they can relate to and identify with and “look like them.”
Originally from Florida, Love was living in Rochester, N.Y., and working for Xerox. One day, while shoveling her car out of the snow, she decided she had enough. She had visited St. John 40 years earlier with friends and she promised herself that someday she would return. Now seemed like the right time.
“It just kind of came to me that I was tired of this place. I wanted something different. I didn’t want to go back home to Florida. I wanted to go as far south as I can and the Virgin Islands is still part of the U.S.,” Love said. “It’s like I had a little breakthrough and a little breakdown at the same time. I started the process of looking for a place, packed up all my stuff and moved here with my two children 13 years ago. It was a big move, but the best move I ever made.”
Love’s first job on the island was cleaning villas. She then worked the front desk at Concordia Eco-Resort. She has been a full-time musician in a duo called From Broheem with Love with her partner Broheem for the past nine years, singing jazz, R&B and contemporary music at various restaurants and resorts.
Times were tough after hurricanes Irma and Maria, especially for gig workers. They spent time in Florida because there was no work for them in the islands for a while after the storms. Just as things were getting back to normal, COVID hit, and worked stopped once again.
“COVID took a big chunk, but thank goodness we had all of our paperwork in order. During COVID people who were gig workers were offered an opportunity to get unemployment. If you didn’t have your paperwork in order, there wasn’t a lot that you could do. ”
One day, while discussing retirement plans and what would happen if she lost her voice or if Broheem couldn’t play his horn, Love took a page from her mom’s book and decided to make dolls.
Love’s mother started making dolls more than 40 years ago. When Cabbage Patch dolls came out, there were no brown dolls represented in the collection, so her mother made her a doll so she could have something to identify with. It was a doll she kept with her all through college. Friends and mothers of friends saw them, and the orders started coming in.
Love started experimenting with dolls about a year ago, and went through a lot of prototypes to see what worked and what didn’t. She decided to go with an 18-inch doll so that accessories for the American Doll line would fit her dolls. About two months into it, her mother passed away, and the dolls were put on hold for a time. She is only now getting back into it.
The Melonin Like Me dolls are all soft fabric with no plastic, made with a lycra fabric that Love found to be most durable. The dolls are made-to-order and come in four different skin tones: tan for Latino and some mixed children, a medium brown, a warm brown and a deep brown.
“The whole purpose of starting this is because dolls are the first introduction to self-image for young girls, and unfortunately, even at Kmart, it’s almost impossible to find brown dolls, even at Christmas,” Love said.
Because of her job as a musician, Love is able to spend time during the day creating her dolls, and can finish approximately 20 per month. Once the customer picks out the skin tone, eye color, hair color and lips, Love can usually have a doll ready within a week. Every doll “has its own personality” and Love designs the dresses accordingly. Special orders will take a bit longer if a specific fabric design is requested, and some people have asked to have a dress made for their daughter to match the doll.
Love can also create hypoallergenic dolls for children with allergies, and she coats each doll with an all-natural protectant to deter stains. Love is also adding a doll hospital, repairing any doll if something happens to it within 30 days of purchase.
Melonin Like Me dolls can be shipped anywhere, making it easy and convenient for the upcoming holidays.
On her website, Love explains that “now more than ever, it is important that our children are surrounded with positive images that reflect who they are, what they may look like and how beautiful that look is. The history of dollmaking is so much more than just an object of play. It encourages dreams, promotes intelligence, creates social skills and opens our minds to develop a healthy self-image. I wanted to create brown dolls that brown girls in all shades of melanin can identify with.”
For more information, visit www.meloninlikeme.com.