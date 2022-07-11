It can be difficult to find a lot of options in the Virgin Islands when it comes to men’s wear. That’s why, when offered the opportunity to open another store in Caravelle Arcade in Christiansted, St. Croix, Molly and Ed Buckley, owners of St. Croix Ultimate Bluewater Adventures and Molly’s Tropical Boutique, jumped at the chance to open Molly’s Man Cave, their new tropical men’s boutique.
The couple met while working at a Caribbean subsidiary of Eastern Airlines. When the airline shut its doors, neither wanted to leave St. Croix. Ed Buckley was a NAUI instructor (Molly Buckley was his first student) and she had retail background from college, so they started working for what was then the oldest dive shop on the island, V.I. Divers, Ltd. They tried to buy the company themselves, but the deal didn’t go through, and they opened their own St. Croix Ultimate Bluewater Adventures in Caravelle Arcade in downtown Christiansted in 1998, offering scuba diving adventures. They also have a second location in Frederiksted.
In the next two years, they were given the opportunity to open the next bay. They knocked out part of the wall heading toward the Boardwalk and made a bigger T-shirt store. The Buckleys then opened ScuBoutique, carrying a bit more women’s wear, bathing suits, travel wear and lines such as Columbia Sportswear.
“What we found was that because it had the name ScuBoutique, women didn’t want to come in because it was a ‘scuba’ shop and they would literally pull their husband out of the doorway and not come in because it was just a dive shop. Back then, in the day, when scuba was coming around, it was all smelly neoprene and they didn’t realize the cool T-shirts we had.”
They changed the name of ScuBoutique to Molly’s Tropical Boutique in 2019, adding some higher end clothing and getting rid of some of the “chachkie stuff.” That same year, Caravelle Hotel and Casino decided they wanted more space, and Molly had been eyeing the space next to the scuba shop.
“We made a new Molly’s so the walls were separate, and we increased business by about 30 percent immediately because it’s a boutique and not a scuba shop,” Molly Buckley said.
The scuba shop was revamped back to its original size and Molly’s Tropical Boutique became a 1,200-square foot shop.
In December 2021, another opportunity presented itself. The woman who owned Wildflower Boutique, also in Caravelle Arcade, was closing up shop and the space was offered to the Buckleys.
“We started thinking about what we would do with it, and I realized there hasn’t been a men’s store in Christiansted since Tom Miller had a men’s Caribbean clothing company in the early 1990s. We decided that’s what we would do,” Molly Buckley said.
Molly’s Man Cave opened in April and had a grand opening in mid-June.
Although opportunities seemed to knock on the door, it wasn’t without its share of ups and downs. Expanding a business during the pandemic was not without its risks. The scuba shop takes advance bookings and had a number of them already booked through Christmas. When the government temporarily shut businesses down in March of 2020, they had to refund almost $100,000 in the first two weeks.
The scenario flipped the next year.
“The Virgin Islands was one of the few islands that had the COVID protocol they were comfortable with and people started traveling,” Buckley said. “All the mooring boats and yachts that were used to going to Anegada and Anguilla and all those places started coming over to St. Croix. We benefitted from it tremendously, so that’s how the Man Cave came about. I think, in my opinion, it is turning into something like a U.S. state park. It’s hard to get to, it’s expensive, but you just want to be there.”
Since opening, Molly’s Man Cave has seen a positive response and is adding new brands steadily, carrying names such as O’Neill, Bamboo Tee, Pelagic, Alukai footwear and Howard Brothers. If a client is a hard to fit size, Molly’s Man Cave will order what they want in the size they need.
“The Tommy Bahama we’re bringing in will be office attire and we’ll have a lot of the lululemon fabrics popular this season, so you’re going to have your preppy pant,” Buckley said. “It will feel like a board short but they don’t look like a board short. The new lines we’ll be getting in by the end of the year will be for office, for going out to dinner, travel… We call it ‘work to waves wear,’ where you can go surfing in the morning and then go to your bartender shift. You can still wear the same clothes because everything is SPF and quick dry and doesn’t show sweat.”
For more information, call 340-773-5739 or visit the stcroixmollys Instagram and Facebook pages.