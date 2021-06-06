ST. THOMAS — My Brother’s Workshop introduced a new program at an open house last week at their location in Charlotte Amalie as they attempt broaden their job training programs for at risk youth.
The new heavy equipment program, funded through a grant from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, with funding from Cruzan Rum’s Island Spirit Fund, allows trainees to gain experience with forklifts, front end loaders, backhoes, Bobcat skid steer loaders and more. With the use of simulators and later, real equipment, the program will offer real life experience and workforce development in a field with high demand for employees.
“The simulation that the forklift is focused on is actually loading into a sea container, so it’s what we do here on the island. Everything comes in or out in a container and that’s what this simulation does, so it’s plugging straight into a demand,” said MBW Board President Ty Troutman.
Forty-eight percent of businesses use some form of heavy equipment, according to Scott Bradley, founder and program director. MBW now has three different simulators linked to heavy equipment programs with the National Center for Construction Education and Research.
Once they are proficient with the simulators, students will move on to get real time experience operating actual equipment.
“Everybody in the program will be allowed to get a certificate in heavy equipment,” said Bradley. “It will probably end up as a three-month part time program. “As we go, we’ll add more pieces of equipment, but these are the ones most commonly used in the Virgin Islands right now.”
For those vocational students who do not have their high school diploma, online courses to obtain one are required for any MBW program, so many trainees have vocational training in the morning and high school tutorials in the afternoon.
The simulators may not be used just for trainees in the future.
“We’ve been approached by some agencies about cross training some of their current employees so that they can have continuing education as well,” said Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “There’s nothing like this right now in the territory, so hopefully those partnerships will lead to a pipeline for our students to graduate into one of them.”
Watching the first three trainees use the simulators for the first time, one might be surprised to see that Beandra Wheatley was one of them, learning what is traditionally considered a man’s job.
“Everyone thinks this is gender specific, but it’s really not,” said Bradley.
Chrystie Payne, director of communications and donor relations, estimates that MBW has between 30 and 40 trainees at any given time, and between 120 and 150 yearly.
“Even last year with COVID, we had 110 trainees. The trainee to instructor ration is four to one, so they get very individualized attention,” she said.
MBW, a nonprofit organization formed in 2007, was organized to provide hope, faith and purpose to at-risk and high-risk young people in the U.S. Virgin Islands by offering mentoring, counseling, paid job training, education and job placement. Since then, the organization has been steadily expanding.
MBW has one workshop training facility on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix to teach construction, carpentry, woodworking, plumbing, electrical and masonry, valuable skills to help young people find employment upon graduation. They now include an engineering department to make custom products for customers with state-of-the art CNC laser machines and routers and metal machines. Students are involved in every step, from design and concept to operating the machines and finally to packaging the items.
MBW also opened a bakery on St. Thomas in 2015 to teach culinary, hospitality and tourism skills such as customer service, cooking, baking, housekeeping, maintenance and retail. Launched in 2018, a marine program teaches youth boat and engine repair and maintenance. Students learn skills in fiberglass, rigging, plumbing, electrical systems, welding, carpentry, and diesel engine repairs.
If a trainee has not received his or her high school diploma through traditional means, they will be able through MBW to receive an accredited high school diploma through an online school affiliate.
Another new MBW Media program will start this summer, with two to six students in the pilot program, who will learn video recording, editing, production and stage management. They hope to turn it into a full-time program within a few years. The program will also be implemented on St. Croix.
Emotional support is also part of the MBW curriculum. Nakeba Stewart, assistant program director, is a licensed social worker, mental health specialist and counselor. She talks to the trainees daily and helps with job placement.
“We don’t try to keep them here forever,” she said. “They have to leave the nest at some point, so we go online and search for jobs, work on resumes and guide them through that transition, and we’re always here if they need help once they leave us.”
The ultimate goal at MBW is for these trainees to become positive, productive members of society through mentoring, training, education and job placement.
“It’s more of a hand up than a handout,” said Bradley.
For more information visit mybrothersworkshop.org.