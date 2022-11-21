“Empowered women who like to empower other women.”
That’s the concept behind Girlfriendism, an idea that started in a small boutique, My Girlfriend’s Closet on St. Croix, and has evolved into a movement. With a new Havensight Mall location, My Girlfriend’s Closet now brings that concept to St. Thomas.
The idea started with Khnuma Simmonds, the owner of My Girlfriend’s Closet boutique, where the Girlfriendism concept was born. Former director of the V.I. Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council, Simmonds is also a certified behavioral health therapist and travel agent. She opened My Girlfriend’s Closet in 2011 while still the director at the council, with the intention of supporting women in business by featuring women designers.
“Beyond just the fashion and apparel that she carried in there, what she found was that it was a safe space for women to come to meet each other, to connect, to have socials, to share stories and to support each other,” said Xaulanda Simmonds-Emmanuel, Khnuma Simmonds sister. They co-own the new St. Thomas boutique, along with a third partner, Jovani Peter, who also owns Atlas J Luxe Travel. “She has been tremendously successful in growing that community.”
My Girlfriend’s Closet moved to a larger space on King Cross Street, where Khnuma Simmonds was able to hold socials, pop-ups for other woman entrepreneurs and support community initiatives such as breast cancer awareness. By 2020, she expanded with the Girlfriendism brand so she could combine all her passions under one name, fitness, travel, retreats, business and the nonprofit H.O.P.E., spreading the concept globally.
Girlfriendism H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Ordinary People Every day to be extraordinary, which aims to promote social justice, healing and empowerment for individuals, families and the community through the arts and creative expression. One of the major endeavors initiated by Girlfriendism H.O.P.E. is the peer-to-peer domestic violence survivor conversations called H.O.P.E. Talks, where domestic abuse survivors share their stories on social media.
G Fitness includes classes such as Sokha Caribbean Dance Fitness, belly dancing, floga, women’s health and wellness workshops and more. The G Retreats and G Travel go hand in hand. The retreats, which started in 2020 and are scheduled around National Girlfriend’s Day, Aug. 1, allows women entrepreneurs to participate in three days of fitness classes, workshops and networking focusing on leadership, business and exchanging ideas. The first retreat was held on St. Croix. Last year, 32 Virgin Islands women went to Greece, making connections with other women around the world. In 2023, the retreat will return to St. Croix.
G Business helps women entrepreneurs grow their business, in collaboration Simmonds-Emmanuel’s company The XauSky Group, which offers training and leadership in management and provides consultations to small businesses and entrepreneurs who are hoping to grow their businesses.
“It’s more than just collaborating and coming together,” said Simmonds-Emmanuel. “It’s really helping each other elevate. We work from the philosophy that if one raises the tide, we are all able to raise the tide, so we all enhance and grow together.”
When the opportunity to open a location in Havensight Mall on St. Thomas, the three partners “seized the day. The new boutique opened Nov. 12.
The boutique was based on the original four girlfriends, according to Simmonds-Emmanuel.
“There was the classy professional, that was me. I’ve always been in corporate, so I was always wearing suits. My daughter Xayuskya is the casual bohemian with a chill vibe to her aesthetic, then our mom Carmen, who was a complete athlete and Khnuma, the chic trendsetter. We still infuse some of that into the current boutique; it’s just a bit more fluid.”
Although the two boutiques offer different items (both can be purchased online), one thing remains the same: they are products made by women for women. Customers will find local designers such as Designs by Regal, based on St. Croix, with a focus on madras. Jahweh David from Mariposa Ankh Artistry makes every accessory by hand, and Christa Molloy of Christa’s Art Gallery features local cultural scenes on home goods such as throw pillows, mugs, glasses, even shower curtains. Internationally, My Girlfriend’s Closet features leather and precious stone jewelry from Raw Joy out of South Africa, Laid Back London sandals, also made in South Africa. They also carry apparel from women designers from Miami, Kenya and other locations.
“We hope girlfriends come in here and feel comfortable, have a seat and have a conversation,” said Simmonds-Emmanuel. “Yes, we’re selling products, but we also want to mirror that energy from St. Croix over here.”
For more information, visit www.girlfriendism.com.