National Park Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to land conservancy and environmental education, has announced an exclusive partnership with Caribbean Sol to protect national parks, coral reefs and other marine ecosystems with a national campaign to promote responsible sun safety for people who visit national parks, public lands and waters.
Common ingredients used in thousands of sun care products meant to protect against harmful effects of ultraviolet light threaten corals and other marine life. Such ingredients have caused coral bleaching, algae blooms, and health problems in fish and dolphins, and may also be harmful to human health, according to a press release from the National Park Trust. These products are often sold in plastic packaging that pollute oceans.
The goals of the new campaign are to identify sun safety ingredients that are safe to use and will not harm parks and coral reefs and create awareness of the plastics pollution issue facing national parks. In addition, the partnership will make it possible for the Park Trust to introduce young people from under-served communities to the many benefits of outdoor recreation as they learn about the importance of protecting the nation’s natural resources.
“Caribbean Sol’s support for National Park Trust will not only help kids and families be prepared to enjoy the outdoors, but also will inspire us to be proactive in preserving and caring for our oceans, rivers, and lakes,” said National Park Trust Executive Director Grace Lee.
“We are honored to work with National Park Trust on this new partnership to protect our precious marine life and educate the public on how they can keep our natural environments safe for generations to come,” said Bruce Shanks, Caribbean Sol president.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, a toxic sunscreen ban will go into effect March 30, the first jurisdiction in the nation to implement such a ban. Retailers in the Virgin Islands are now prohibited from ordering and receiving shipments of sunscreen products containing oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene, three ingredients scientifically linked to coral and marine life damage, as well as hormone disruptions in humans. They may sell their remaining stock until the full ban takes effect.
