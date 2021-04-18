There were two things that Nayda Young of NaydaCoki Designs wanted almost from birth. One was to be a fashion designer. The other was to live on an island. She managed to do both and then some. Designer, seamstress, sewing instructor and producer of perfumes and her Coki Oil No. 22, at 78, Young is still very much young at heart.
“My age is very important because I’m working all the time. I’m doing alterations. I’m doing a wedding dress right now. I’m sewing all the time and I love it,” she said. “I want to be known as an older woman who isn’t sitting there and doing nothing. I’m making things happen. I’m young. forever.”
Born in New York, Young was raised in Norwalk, Conn. Starting a family at a young age, Young was waitressing and sewing on the side. After spending some time living in a commune during her “hippy days,” Young remembered an old classmate who was from an island. Looking her up in her yearbook, she found the girl was from St. Thomas. She bought a ticket to visit the island on vacation in 1971 and knew she was moving there before she even got off the plane. Upon her return to Connecticut, she sold everything and moved down to the island with her three children, her cousin Janet Alexander, who went on to work at the V.I. Human Services Department for 50 years, 20 boxes and $300 in her pocket. She got an apartment and a job waitressing the same day.
Young waitressed at familiar places such as Frenchman’s Reef, which was just opening at the time, Pineapple Beach and bartended at Walter’s Living Room.
By 1976, Young was ready for another adventure and set out for San Francisco. While working at a supermarket, she was still sewing, and got a call from a young fashion designer to sew the designs from her sketches. That started Young on her journey into the fashion world, and soon she started her own Nayda of San Francisco brand, catering to all sizes and shapes, but particularly plus size women. With trunk shows, fashion shows and even an interview featuring her and one of her plus size models with a fashion show on local TV, Young was making a name for herself.
“I was getting out of the car and there was a woman with my denim suit on, and I lost my mind to see one of my things on somebody, having one of my things on the street,” she said. “I was thrilled.”
In the late 80s, Young decided it was time to move on. She drove across country back to Norwalk. Wanting to continue with her fashions, she wrote an article about herself and pitched it to local newspapers. The editor at the Norwalk News was impressed with her writing and convinced her to write a weekly column about the Black experience in the predominantly white area, which she wrote until the newspaper closed in 1991.
Also, during that time, Young worked at Jo Ann Fabrics, where she got her first taste of teaching sewing classes, which she continues to do today.
By the early 90s, Young wanted to return to St. Thomas. She opened up a shop with her designs at Coki Beach, sewing in the shop for seven years before moving to another building on the beach. By that time, she had started making her own perfumes as well, after being inspired by reading Coco Chanel’s life story.
It didn’t take long before Young knew she had to promote her shop the old-fashioned way — up close and personal.
“I knew most of the people on the beach are not going to get up and come into the shop,” she said. “They’re out there eating, drinking and enjoying themselves. So, I hit the beach, saying things that made them laugh,” she said. “People came back every year looking for me. Half of them are my friends on Facebook. I just have the personality.”
Although she no longer has the shop, Young often held fashions shows on island, using “all size women, from the little girls to my plus size sisters of all colors,” conducted sewing lessons and set up her wares in places such as the park on St. John and at Tillett Gardens during their arts and crafts festivals.
One day, Young decided she was tired of the same old moisturizers and decided to create a lightly fragranced oil that would not only act as a full-body moisturizer, but would also keep away mosquitos. Using almond seed oil, sesame seed oil and grape seed oil, all known to be anti-inflammatories, Young says her Coki Oil No. 22 also promotes healing.
“My slogan is ‘spritz where you want to be kissed’,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Young is limited as to where she is selling her oil for now. It is available at Barefoot Buddha in Havensight, Cheryl’s Gift Baskets in Nisky Center, Mystic Valley in Tillett Gardens, One Love VI in American Yacht Harbor and Synergy Fitness and Wellness Center in Red Hook. The oil is also available on her NaydaCoki Designs Facebook page.
“Since the pandemic, there’s no Carnival and no selling in the park on St. John,” she said. “I sell at Frenchman’s Cove on Monday evenings with my oil. It really works on mosquitos so it’s selling well. I’m just struggling by, but I’ve got orders for alterations. I’m available for any type of sewing needs and I’m still giving sewing lessons to children from 5 years old.”
For more information, call 340-201-0812.