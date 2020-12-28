A boutique hotel has opened its doors in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Ivy Hotel is the product of a $1 million investment by Rafal Pagan, who now has a portfolio of three hotels in Condado, including the Wave Hotel and the El San Geronimo Hotel.
“Despite the challenges that global tourism is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Puerto Rico, we confirm the strength and resilience of this economic activity with an aggressive pipeline of new investments in the sector,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. “The transformation of The Ivy Hotel, located at the beginning of Avenida Magdalena, is testimony to the above. We acknowledge and congratulate its investor and owner, Mr. Rafael Pagán, for his vision and for continuing to invest in Puerto Rico tourism, even in the most challenging moments. The transformation of this property is key to continue raising the standards of the hotel offering in the heart of Condado.”
The hip, new 26-room boutique opened last week, and exemplified an attractive notion for Pagan.
“The value I see in the boutique hotel segment is that the properties have a relatively low ceiling and strong operating margins, and as a result, are more resilient during economic downturns,” he said. “This is a major advantage compared to chains. In addition, the secular trend in the hospitality industry is that guests are looking for an experience that offers a modern and elegant product and meets basic needs. More and more travelers are also seeking out authentic, intimate experiences.”
The Ivy is the latest in a collection of design-forward hotels in Condado, one that kicked off in earnest with the debut of the Olive hotel by hotelier Loisse Herger, who followed that up with her most recent entry, the OLV: Fifty Five. Most recently, the former Serafina Beach Resort was transformed into the new Condado Ocean Club, which officially launched its rebranding this fall.