The Cabinet of the British Virgin Islands has approved the establishment of a Management Committee for the land at Paraquita Bay that has been designated for agricultural purposes.
Minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley said that with the committee, it will support the farming community at Paraquita Bay in the production of high-quality food through sustainable commercial agriculture.
“We envision that the estate will not only serve as a mecca for agricultural production, but our farmers will make strong linkages with our education and tourism sectors. It is our aim that Paraquita Bay will be the model for the orderly and efficient use of Crown lands for agriculture in the territory,” he said.
The committee will make recommendations for the level and types of agricultural production that should occur at Paraquita Bay, review existing allocation of lands and make recommendations for efficient use of agricultural lands to ensure greater levels of production and make recommendations for the policy to govern lands designated for agricultural purposes.
They will also review applications for use of lands at Paraquita Bay for agricultural purposes and make recommendations for educational and agricultural programs that can provide optimal productivity on the estate.
The committee is chaired by Dr. Harlan Vanterpool, who said he firmly believes that food security is critical to national security.
“We must be able to feed ourselves. Therefore, I fully embrace the opportunity to work alongside the members of this committee to advance this cause,” he said.