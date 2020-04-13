The nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen has announced the introduction of its Plow to Plate program in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The program allows small and medium-sized agribusinesses to submit an application to obtain a grant of up to $20,000 to grow their projects.
In addition to funding, applicants can also obtain business and technical training, exposure to a network of restaurants, hotels, suppliers and distributors and access to human capital through community service and voluntourism.
Applications are available to smallholder farmers and agribusinesses, commercial fishers and fisheries, as well as food-related small businesses that produce or distribute food at a local level.
The Plow to Plate program is intended to strengthen the resilience of food systems across the Caribbean and to decrease the region’s dependence on food imports. The program was first implemented in Puerto Rico in 2018 and is now expanding to the USVI Currently, Plow to Plate has supported over 80 projects with more than 1.3 million dollars in grant funds in addition to providing over 1,130 hours of training and connecting 890 volunteers with participating farms.
For more information or to apply, visit the World Central Kitchen website wck.org or the WCK Plow to Plate Facebook page. Applications will be accepted through April 30.
