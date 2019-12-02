A new boutique hotel, the Adonis Cupecoy, is set to open on St. Maarten at the beginning of the new year.
Part of the Adonis Hotel and Residences Group, the three-floor, 52-room hotel located in Jordan Village, Cupecoy, will offer four types of rooms with all the expected amenities such as large flat screen TVs and air conditioning.
Other amenities will include a bar, gym, 60-person conference room and free WiFi throughout the property.
Room rates will be in the region of $130 per night and agreements have been signed with tour operators in the U.S., Germany, Canada, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
St. Maarten will also be welcoming the Morgan Resort, opening soon in Simpson Bay, and a Secrets-branded resort on Anse Marcel will be opened by Apple Leisure Group’s AMResorts subsidiary in February.
