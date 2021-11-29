The BVI Ports Authority, in collaboration with BVI Now, have announced an update to the app to serve the needs of cruise ship passengers and improve their onshore experience.
BVI Now is an app dedicated to the BVI, available for free download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Cruise ship passengers who have downloaded the BVI Now app get greeted when they are detected entering the territory. They are then presented with several feature articles and walking guides that highlight attractions, local businesses and places of interest. The app includes maps of the areas that work even if the passenger doesn’t have a data plan.
For passengers who want to venture on their own beyond Road Town, there’s also “An Insider’s Guide to Tortola,” which highlights attractions, beaches and places of interest across the island. Other features have been included to tell passengers about the BVI’s rich history and culture.
When guests are near a place of interest in the BVI, they are automatically notified with helpful and relevant information about that place, including more than 30 locations with interesting stories of pirate lore.
When the app detects that the guests have departed the territory, BVI Now automatically follows-up, collecting their fresh anonymous feedback about their visit.
Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard said, “The BVI Now app is truly ground breaking and uniquely differentiates the BVI from other destinations in the Caribbean and around the world. The world is mobile and BVI Now helps our cruise ship guests make the most of their time ashore.”