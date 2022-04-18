ST. THOMAS — How much can you fit into a small kiosk store in Yacht Haven Grande? For Nicci Roos, apparently not enough. In just over eight months since it’s opening, Nicci’s Boutique has now added a second kiosk to expand its collection of clothing, jewelry, bags, art and more.
Roos grew up on St. Thomas and spent every Saturday working at her parents’ restaurant, Cuzzin’s, on Back Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
“I owe a lot to my parents,” she said. “They are entrepreneurs and I just saw them work really hard and they really followed their passions and their dreams. They made me work every Saturday as a kid from the time I was 12. I would complain and gripe, but at the end of the day, I’m just so grateful for them showing me how to be strong and independent and be a free thinker and open minded and have such a hard work ethic.”
Roos graduated from Antilles School and went on to the University of Miami to study international finance and marketing. She was working in real estate in Miami and South Beach when two hurricanes hit Miami back-to-back, She came home to visit her parents for a week, ended up with a job at Frenchman’s Cove and never went back.
Being a people person, she worked in hospitality and sales at the Marriott Vacation Club, Margaritaville and the Wyndam Resort. When the pandemic arrived, Roos was put on furlough, not working for almost a year. That time enabled her to concentrate on her passion project, owning and operating a boutique, an idea she had been thinking about for a decade. She noticed the kiosks in Yacht Haven Grande, and although they were small and needed some work, she saw the potential. Roos used all her savings, ran up her credit cards and opened Nicci’s Boutique in August 2021.
At her first show at The Atlanta Market to buy merchandise, Roos felt out of her depth. A chance meeting in an elevator left her with what she considers the best advice. “There was this gentleman and I could tell that he’s been doing this for a while,” she said. “I asked him what his biggest piece of advice would be. He told me ‘don’t buy anything unless you love it, because if you don’t love it, you’re not going to sell it.’ That really hit home, so I try to have little bits for everyone, but it’s something I truly, genuinely love. I spend hours cultivating inventory so it’s literally like curated clothing.”
Fair pricing is also very important to Roos, and she tries to carry items with a variety of prices, from $10 to her eco-luxury line.
When the kiosk next to hers became available, Roos decided to expand and opened it just over a month ago. This allowed her to carry other items she didn’t have room for. She now includes sizes for curvy women up to 3X, a small collection of children’s clothing and has ordered a collection of clothing for men. She also has fair trade items as well as clothing from local designers and jewelry and art by local artists.
When Roos opened the boutique, it was with the local community in mind, and she wanted the hours of operation to be accessible for those working regular nine to five jobs. She opens the boutique from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, allowing her customers to browse and take their time after work.
Because there is an expanse of lawn behind her kiosks, Roos decided to make use of it with fitness classes six days a week. Although the classes may change from time to time, participants can enjoy yoga, Zumba dance, kickboxing, Socacize and more.
“The outside is fantastic because I really wanted to make something that was more family-centric,” she said. “I wanted the classes to be affordable for the community. It’s just $10 and you don’t have to go online to register. You can bring your kids, and the spouse can join in or have a cocktail at The Box Bar next door. It’s just a really nice way to do it. I feel like people appreciate that.”
Roos is working on offering art classes in the near future, and children’s art classes will start sometime in the next month.
Her next project is The Samsara Collection, an online consignment store where people in the Virgin Islands can sell clothing to local buyers online and use Nicci’s Boutique as the drop off point. The online store should be up and running in a couple of months, and she hopes to donate some proceeds to Family Resource Center.
For more information, visit www.niccisboutique.com, Nicci’s Boutique VI on Facebook or Instagram or call 340-244-5760.