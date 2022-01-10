It takes a lot of hard work and dedication for a company to survive for 53 years.
That is what the owner of O’Neale’s Transport, Inc. credits for the staying power of the company founded in 1969, and which has been a vital part of the St. Croix community, offering vessel agency, custom brokerage, trucking and freight forwarding services.
O’Neale’s Transport was founded by Keith O’Neale Sr., who saw the need for a way to deliver goods from cargo ships to homes and businesses on St. Croix, according to his son and namesake, who took over the company at age 27, shortly after his father died in 1997.
According to the younger O’Neale, back then there was no container port or containerized ships. Gallows Bay was the primary cargo dock for the island.
“Everything pretty much came in loose and you had to unpack it by hand from the vessel,” said Keith O’Neale Jr. “I remember when I used to work as a boy for my dad during the summertime, we used to off-load cases and cases of PET milk in cardboard cartons. We had this long conveyor with wheels on it and we would push the pallets down the conveyor and somebody else would stack it into the truck. When it got wherever we were going with it, we had to unpack the truck to get it to the shelves. It was very labor intensive.”
Now, 53, the younger O’Neale, has made investments in various trucking equipment that now does the work in half the time, and kept the company going through good and bad times for more than 25 years.
O’Neale Sr. started the company with one pickup truck that made its first delivery before it was even registered, and built the company from there, according to his son.
Growing with the times
The company soon diversified, adding vessel operation and stevedoring or services for the loading and unloading of cargo. O’Neale’s Transport became the agent for Crowley Caribbean Services, and still works with Crowley today, doing vessel operation for Priority Worldwide Services. It now employs 25 people, and in conjunction with a waste management division, now has about 30 pieces of equipment.
The elder O’Neale was old school — and everything was done with a pen and a pad. Under his son’s management, however, the company has seen a lot of modernization. With a degree in computer science from Howard University, O’Neale’s first task was to computerize the accounting department. He recalled having to really sell the idea of computerization and the benefits to the company and its clients. Today, O’Neale’s Transport now has a digital dispatching system with GPS tracking on each driver’s tablet to give customers real time delivery information.
Modern day challenge
COVID, and the havoc it has caused to the supply chain, has been a real challenge for O’Neale’s Transport, according to O’Neale.
“The way people are doing things now with everything that’s been happening with COVID, the supply chain has been compromised to such a huge degree that people are operating on a ‘just in time’ inventory, so when the last item is being taken off the shelf by a consumer, they want the container to be backing up to the store with more cargo. It’s really important now more than ever to make sure that deliveries are done right when people expect them,” O’Neale said.
And, long before COVID, the location of the Virgin Islands had often proven challenging.
“Everything has to be shipped in, so our supply chain is two or three degrees more delicate. All it takes is one delay in a port before the vessel gets to St. Croix and that delays the cargo for a day or two and we’ve been seeing a lot of that since COVID,” O’Neale said. “It’s affecting the price point because everything is costing more, my fuel has gone up, insurance has gone up, tires, you name it.”
Despite the challenges, O’Neale’s Transport provides a crucial service and is a vital part of the supply chain, delivering to stores such as Cost-U-Less, Home Depot and Kmart. The company also worked with FEMA after the 2017 hurricanes to get much-needed supplies where they needed to be.
Longevity factor
O’Neale attributes a large part of the company’s success and longevity to his staff. His dispatcher has been with the company for 35 years and the operations manager has been with the company for 25 years. One of the drivers has been there from the start in 1969.
“We value experience as much as we value innovation,” said O’Neale. “The good thing about having a crew that is so experienced is I don’t have to micromanage them to a great degree. My employees help me realize the service that our customers ask for, so they are very important to the success of this company. I do everything I can to make sure they understand how important they are to the success and longevity of this company.”
O’Neale also realizes the importance of giving back to the community that made the business possible. This past year, the company put up a Christmas tree at the Ginger Thomas home for elders, and helped deliver materials to finish the new Midre Cummings Park in Frederiksted. It also has co-sponsored hurricane preparedness events, participated in mentorship programs for children, and donated food, including Thanksgiving turkeys, to the Queen Louise Home, Lutheran Social Services and My Brother’s Table. At the latter, they’ve helped serve meals. The company also sponsors the Lew Muckle School’s Steel Orchestra with transport of its equipment.
“For every container that we deliver we realize that there is a responsibility to give back to the same community that made that business possible and we try to do that with every opportunity that we’re given,” O’Neale said.
When asked, O’Neale said he hoped his father would be pleased with the work he’s done to keep the company successful over the years.
“I would hope that my father would be proud that I have kept it going as long as I have, but knowing him, he would have a list of things I could do better. He cast a very large shadow,” he said.
