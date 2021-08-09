ST. THOMAS — Nicole Turnbull is celebrating not only 25 years in business with her nail salon but also the grand opening of her full-service Paradise Nails and Beauty Bar, officially opening today. The salon, located in Four Winds Plaza, has expanded to include hair and make-up services, massages, body treatments and more.
Turnbull, a graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, had painted the nails of her friends all during high school. Although she went on the study psychology at the University of the Virgin Islands, her interest in nails continued to grow. She landed a job as a nail technician at Wavelengths Hair Designs in Tillett Gardens in 1996 and within two years, she had enough of a steady clientele to open her own nail studio, Nailed in Paradise. At the same time, she continued her studies online, and earned her degree from UVI in 1999.
For 15 years, Turnbull had her nail salon upstairs of the courtyard in Four Winds Plaza. Primarily because of some of her elderly clients who were struggling with the steps, she moved down into the courtyard on the ground level when a small space became available in 2012. There she stayed until hurricanes Irma and Maria came through in 2017 and severely damaged the entire complex.
“That was my little home until the storms in 2017, and it was completely damaged, so I was displaced,” she said. “That was a very unfortunate situation for me. I cried so much, but I had to find another place to work,” she said.
One day, while she was doing some clean up and meeting with the SBA, the salon owner next door told her she was closing her salon and the space next to her would be available, knowing it was Turnbull’s dream to someday expand and open her own full-service salon.
It was a big decision, and one she did not take lightly.
“The thing was, I didn’t know if I was ready for that, I was still so disheveled because of this traumatic experience. I approached the landlord and they said ‘Sure, you’ve been our tenant for so many years, it’s only natural.’ It was a comfortable fit. This was obviously an opportunity and I thought ‘if I give it up, I don’t know when something like this is will happen again, and since Four Winds has been my home for such a long time, why not?’ I can’t say that financially it was the right time, but I still stepped out on faith and I went for it,” Turnbull said.
Construction started in October of 2018 and it has taken until just recently to complete. In the meantime, a small space at the front of the courtyard was available, and Turnbull used that as a temporary location to keep her business afloat and she could be close by to oversee the construction of the salon. Now complete, Turnbull threw a grand opening party Sunday for her regular customers and officially opens Paradise Nails and Beauty Bar today as she approaches her 25th year in the nail business.
“I see this as my signature year, my year of jubilee because it’s 25 years, a milestone in itself, and now I’m evolving to another level. So, it’s a little nerve wracking, but I’m kind of looking forward to the challenge. It’s something new. It’s fresh. I have a lot of ideas, a lot of plans for in here, so I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Besides nails and pedicures, Paradise Nails and Beauty Bar now has hair stations and offers massages and other body treatments such as body wraps and scrubs. Turnbull has two masseuses, a make-up artist and one hair stylist already on board to start. She is taking her time to find just the right staff and build a solid business. Gradually, she will add additional services such as teeth whitening, waxing, brow tinting, lashes, body contouring, skin camouflaging for stretch marks, Yoni steaming and other med spa type services.
Turnbull says her approach with the salon is more holistic, drawing on her background in psychology, with a goal of redefining beauty. She strives to create an environment that welcomes all ethnicities, “a retreat that is designed to, besides nurturing their beauty, be a place where they can find their mental and physical balance and then, inevitably, self-love. I feel that if you feel good on the inside, which is where it has to start from, it will exude on the outside. You step through those doors and it’s Zen, and you can get that feeling of relaxation. Besides the physical, it can be a mental distressing place for you as well, to empower you in more ways than one.”
Paradise Nails and Beauty Bar is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Call 340-775-7300 for more information, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram. A website will be up soon.