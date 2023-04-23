ST. THOMAS — Now that St. Thomas has a picturesque new waterfront promenade, many people want to enjoy the lovely space in new and fun ways. That’s the idea behind Pedal Pushers, a new rickshaw-style bicycle company that allows riders to sit back, relax and enjoy the view.
Pedal Pushers owner Darilyn Bell was born and raised on St. Thomas, “a V.I. child to the bone” who graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in 1994. Since then, she has worked at several government agencies on island and is an administrative assistant supervisor in the waste water section of the V.I. Water and Power Authority. As she eyes retirement from WAPA in a couple of years, Bell was looking to start up her own business.
“I’ve always wanted to be in business for myself. If I’m going to work again, it’s going to be for myself. With the new expansion of the waterfront. I’ve been thinking for a long time that it would be so nice to have something on the waterfront.”
After some thought, Bell decided to look into bringing down rickshaw bicycles that could leisurely cruise the new promenade. It’s a fun idea for a wedding or other special event as well.
“It took me nearly a year to get the license and all, but I just knew it was something I wanted to do for me and my family, and it’s something that’s never been done. I hear a lot of people say there’s not a lot to do here, so rather than do a scuba tour or a motorcycle tour, I want to do something different. My slogan is ‘pedaling for every occasion.’ It’s good for tourists and good for the economy. I knew whatever I do, I wanted to be the first and be unique to the island. Don’t forget, it’s also green. It runs on a battery. I have pedalers and if they need to switch between the two, they can switch to the battery.”
Pedal Pushers officially opened in March. Bell purchased three of the three-wheelers, one four-seater and two two-seater bikes. In the future, Bell intends to add more of the bikes as well as some other interesting and (for now) surprise wheeled options.
“You have that ambience where you feel relaxed because someone is pedaling you and you feel like a queen or king,” Bell said.
Eventually, Bell wants the rides to go all the way down the waterfront, but is waiting until a portion gets resurfaced, so for now, the rides stretch from the new pump station to the Legislature. She is working on starting a tour that also includes Main Street, Back Street and Emancipation Garden and points out historic places such as the 99 Steps and Government Hill.
For Carnival, Bell will be offering services for those who want to attend Carnival Village to and from their car to avoid the traffic and lack of parking close by. She plans to rent the bike out during J’ouvert as well, for those who want to see the tramp up close, but either can’t walk or just want to relax down the route. After the tramp, Pedal Pushers will once again provide bike service to their cars for tired revelers.
“I named it Pedal Pushers because that’s my mom’s favorite pants,” Bell said. “She always wears pedal pushers and I just think that with what I want to do in the future and right now, everything I’m going to bring in has pedals and I’m pushing toward that goal of self-sufficiency. I just thought that would be a perfect name because it just ties in with everything I want to do.”
For more information, call 863-206-3811 or visit the Pedal Pushers V.I. Facebook page.