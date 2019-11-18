Patients in the U.S. Virgin Islands needing pediatric orthopedic services can now be treated on island. Dr. Leah Cobb has joined the team at Comprehensive Orthopaedic Global as the only pediatric orthopedic surgeon providing services to the territory.
Originally from Alabama, Dr. Cobb earned biology and medical degrees from the University of Alabama and its School of Medicine and completed her orthopedic residency and fellowship in pediatric gait analysis at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric orthopedics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Cobb specializes in adult and pediatric trauma, hip neuromuscular disorders, including hip preservation in adolescents and young adults, cerebral palsy and deformities of the legs. In the Caribbean, she is one of only two physicians trained in periacetabular osteotomy, a surgery used to treat hip pathology in young people. She also has specialized training in 3D motion analysis, a complex system used to evaluate gait disorders.
COG has offices on St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, and Anguilla. For more information call 340-779-2663.
