ST. CROIX — Down a short stretch through an open-air breezeway in the Sunny Isle Shopping Center is a glass door that marks the threshold to Perfection Inc., where for the last 31 years owner Ravish Agarwal has sold countless treasures.
But as all stories must, Agarwal’s journey in the jewelry industry is coming to an end.
Inside the family-run business, which Agarwal said his wife Shobha Agarwal is “the backbone of,” is a gleaming array of gold and silver jewelry, sparkling gemstones, and luxury watches all neatly tucked inside glass display cases that wind around the densely packed storefront.
It took Agarwal many years and a series of disappointments before the St. Croix community could navigate the seemingly endless selection of glittering charms in his family’s shop as they do now.
He said he came in 1984 to help his family with the jewelry business and he “became very interested as the nature of the business I found very interesting.”
“For me it was quite fascinating how people buy jewelry in 14 carat, 18 carat, 10 carat. The kinds of people who do. I just really wanted to learn about it,” Agarwal said.
He soon opened his own store but only five years later “after Hurricane Hugo in 1989, we lost everything. Then in 1991 we opened in this location and have been in business ever since,” he said.
Agarwal and his family’s jewelry business have weathered several other storms, including Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the on-going global COVID-19 pandemic, but although “the pandemic affected everybody, it wasn’t the main reason we decided to leave the business.”
“We were actually able to sustain and fight it out,” Agarwal said. “But we have been working for over 40 years so it is time for us to just spend time with the family.”
Like the shop’s custom jewelry pieces, which come with a lifetime quality guarantee, Agarwal said he and Shobha are seeking retirement to spend quality time with each other, especially his granddaughter.
“She is two-and-a-half years and has never been to St. Croix because of the pandemic and she is coming at the end of the month. It is exciting,” Agarwal said.
The impending visit coincides with the last day Agarwal will be owner of Perfection Inc. — May 31.
“While we aren’t going to be in the business anymore, the business isn’t shutting down. We have had a great employee who has been with us for over 25 years and she is buying this company,” Agarwal said.
Evelyn Mahraj and her husband Ryan Mahraj are looking forward to the continued support of the community.
Though the occasion marks “a happy thing” Agarwal’s voice was full of nostalgia when he recalled all the “good people” who have come through his doors, which he pointed out, have been judges, senators, commissioners, and all manner of public officials.
“Usually, people come in because they are celebrating and want a gift for somebody for Valentine’s Day, a wedding, graduation. Many occasions do people shop for and I have loved helping them find the right thing when they came in,” Agarwal said.
Though this chapter of Agarwal’s life — one studded with diamonds and brimming with gold flakes — is over, he said he is looking forward to the next chapter spent alongside the comfort of family and sandy Caribbean beaches.