Do you remember those old-fashioned photo booths that a group of friends would cram into for an old school photo strip? Jennifer Stromberg has brought the 21st century digital age version of those vintage photo booths to St. Thomas with Island Snaps VI, a great idea for any party, fundraiser, wedding or other celebration.
A photo booth business owner is far from what Stromberg intended when she started out. Born and raised in Kansas, she attended the University of Kansas, where she first studied business, but switched to criminal justice. Her dream job was to do undercover work for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
A move to Chicago after graduation landed her a job in marketing, a career path she continued in San Diego, working for Unite Hair Care for 11 years. It was there that she worked with her future husband, Steven De Lorenzo. When De Lorenzo was offered a job as the manager of the spa at Marriott Frenchman’s Reef in 2014, he moved to St. Thomas a year ahead of Stromberg to see if island life was going to work for them. (He now works at Sugar and Spice.) Stromberg moved down after acquiring a job with ICMC in 2015.
Starting Island Snaps VI comes from Stromberg’s love of a good party. She thought all she needed to pack was t-shirts and shorts to move to St. Thomas, but she quickly realized there was an active social scene on the island, attending five galas that first year. She was part of the team that planned some of the ICMC events and that’s where the idea for a photo booth formed.
“Photo booths were newer in the market and people were having them more in the states,” she said. “There wasn’t really anything that was offered down here, at least to the level that I thought should have been available for these events. I love to be at the events and I love working with the kids at kids’ events. It’s literally the business where everyone is having fun. You don’t have to deal with anyone in a bad mood. Everyone is excited to be there and everyone is having fun, so I thought, why not? I had done some photography in my past, though not professionally, and I’m relatively decent at technology, so I shipped a booth down from the states and actually had my very first event two days after it arrived on island.”
That event was the Montessori School’s annual Las Vegas Night in 2016, the last at Marriott Frenchman’s Reef before hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. She has had her booth at King of the Wings, Miracle on Main Street and other events.
Stromberg had been laid off along with a large number of ICMC employees and was working at the Westin on St. John as a contracts manager when the storms hit. She was relocated by the company to Orlando until the property was rebuilt before returning back to the islands. The photo booth business was essentially put on hold.
“So, then I get back again, and things were starting up again, and then there was COVID and there were no events again. If that would have been my full-time business, I can’t even imagine what would have happened,” Stromberg said. “I do feel there is a lot of potential for growth still, especially now that things are finally ramping up. With this year events, we’re starting to get there, but there’s still a lot of COVID out there and people are being cautious.”
Stromberg now works at The Strategy Group, a consulting agency in the public relations and marketing division, and is the lead for their studio that includes videography, photography and radio, managing projects and producing commercials and radio ads. She does the Island Snaps VI on the weekend and in the evenings.
Stromberg just expanded the business to include a second photo booth. The original one, she says, is the premium experience, with a DSRL camera, a 23-inch touch screen monitor, high resolution and high-quality photos that customers can blow up as large as they like. It also has a printer for instant prints. Customers can choose from four by six postcards, or do a custom layout with one or multiple photos, designed to match whatever event they are at, or opt for the old school photo strips. One popular idea is to use the photo booth to creative a unique wedding guestbook, with each guest’s photo that they can sign with a personal message.
A selection of hard props are available and digital props are virtually unlimited for every holiday or event.
The new smaller, digital-only set up is more economical for a smaller party or those on a limited budget. Stromberg can rent out the equipment, and drop it off. It’s easy to set up and produces premium quality photos that are sent straight to your phone. Stromberg debuted the new booth at the grand opening of Tropical Treasure Hunt Company’s new location last month.
“The opportunities are endless and it’s a little something for everyone,” Stromberg said. “I want to make sure that if it’s a kids’ birthday up to a huge budget event, you’ve got an option that will fit your needs. I made sure I can set up anywhere because we have so many outdoor events. It’s really customizable, so anything you want to celebrate, we’re the perfect fit.”
For more information visit the Island Snaps VI Facebook or Instagram pages or call 785-979-7133.