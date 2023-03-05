ST. THOMAS — For travelers doing business on the island, pilots with a layover, government employees over from St. Croix, or any guest who likes to be in the middle of the action, the island’s new Pink Palm Hotel is an ideal choice for a comfortable and convenient stay. Located next to the synagogue in downtown Charlotte Amalie, the boutique hotel is within walking distance of restaurants, bars, Main Street shops and taxis — and only two blocks off the Carnival parade route.
With six buildings, Pink Palm spreads out over just under an acre. The oldest of the buildings were built in the 1840s. Ira Smith and his wife bought the property in 1948 and opened it as Smith’s Fancy, a guest house they operated into the 1960’s, when the property was converted into apartments. Current owner Brent Pelton purchased it in 2021 and it has taken almost two years for the extensive renovation, with the support and guidance of the St. Thomas Historical Trust to preserve the historic property. Pink Palm had a soft opening in January.
Pelton is no stranger to historic renovation. Originally from Iowa, he went to law school in Oregon before settling in New York for the last 20 years. Nine years ago, he purchased his first commercial property in Greenport in New York’s wine country on Long Island: American Beech Hotel. The property was an empty complex in the heart of the town that he renovated “piece by piece” to include a restaurant, a cocktail lounge and hotel rooms. Next, Pelton purchased another Long Island property, right on the beach of Peconic Bay, named Aqua by American Beech. Of course, both locations are seasonal.
“We have a great team,” he said. “We’re interested in growing our college-educated, hardworking and honest employees who have been loyal. If the employees want to grow, the only way we could do that is to grow the company, and the only way we could do that is to find an off-season place. We looked at ski resort towns and warm weather places. When we found this place listed, I was intrigued, so I came down and fell in love with it.”
The boutique hotel has lots of character and personality. Each room has its own décor and design, and its own take on a tropical vibe. Some of the rooms are surprisingly large, and most have their own private outdoor area to sit and enjoy the view of the harbor. There is a pool, jacuzzi and bar, with a restaurant coming soon, and there are curated gardens throughout the property.
“We have to balance not being on the beach on an island, so we try to compensate a little,” said manager Stephanie Carballo. “We deliver a breakfast basket to each room in the morning and have a newsletter to help them figure out what is happening that day on the island. We help people with transportation to whichever beach they want, and we work with our guests to figure out the right experiences for them to have. You get the chance to know the customer and help plan their trip according to their personality, and so far, everyone is having a good time.”
“I’m very excited to be open and be in this location in this historic heart of town,” said Pelton. “Our guests seem to very much enjoy being able to walk in town and we have a great view overlooking the harbor and overlooking the town. They feel stepped back and removed from town, but at the same time, its accessible, with a really nice breeze and beautiful views. We’re really hoping anyone that has business in the downtown area thinks of us.”
According to feedback from other downtown businesses, Pink Palm is doing its share to help in the revitalization of the downtown area, recommending downtown bars and restaurants to their guests.
“It’s exciting to see the renovations in the historic downtown area,” said Pelton. “The Main Street revitalization helped and the street lighting project helped, and we are really looking forward to welcoming guests and hope to be a part of the revitalization of downtown.”
For more information, visit pinkpalmhotel.com.