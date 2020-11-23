Plaza Extra West St. Croix and Plaza Extra Tutu St. Thomas are debuting a new store name, logo and brand transformation campaign, celebrating their love of all customers and associates, food-first culture and long history as one of the leading grocers on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The Virgin Islands’ largest grocery stores, owned and operated by the Hamed family, will now be called The Market St. Croix and The Market St. Thomas, respectively. The name change officially goes into effect on Jan. 1.
The Market’s new brand launch has been in the making since 2015 as a recommitment to the local community and local agriculture. Go Viral Social Media Agency has been retained to execute the company’s Brand Transformation Campaign. The agency will be focused on helping the iconic local grocer create a refreshed, stronger brand identity. As part of their strategy, Go Viral will be using local talent and influencers to accomplish the objectives. Local artist Adam O has been retained as one of many brand ambassadors to help with the campaign.
The stores’ reputation for serving customers and modern technology will continue to drive innovation both internally among associates and externally among customers and other valuable stakeholders. The full-service grocery stores will continue providing quality grocery and household products while offering customers new shopping options, including a new state of the art website that allows online orders with convenient curbside pick-up service.
“The Market believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat. The Market’s winning combination of food experience and wide selection of products puts our team in a position to deliver a unique and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Wally Hamed.