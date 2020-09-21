Plessen Healthcare opens its new state of the art urgent care facility today in the Sunny Isles Shopping Center on St. Croix. Open seven days per week, the urgent care center will see patients from ages two and up and is equipped with X-ray and laboratory diagnostics.
All Plessen Healthcare clients who require care on a walk-in basis will be seen at the new urgent care location, teamed with experienced emergency and urgent care providers. Patients will be able to walk in to be seen in turn or may choose to remotely save their place in line through the online system. The online option is available at plessenhealthcare.com.
Temporary hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extended hours, coming soon, will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Now you have a place to bring your child or elderly relative on the weekends when they get sick or hurt themselves,” said Dr. Jan Tawakol, co-founder of Plessen Healthcare, in a statement. “We wanted to address that need in the community. With the addition of our Urgent Care Center, Plessen has become an integrated healthcare system. We are now able to care for our patients all around when they have an injury or an acute issue, and then have a follow-up visit in our primary care or specialty care clinic, and provide them with surgery when they need it. This, as well as our Telehealth program, allows our patients to receive a full spectrum of care, all linked together with our healthcare information exchange technology.”
The medical clinic in Orange Grove, established in 2014, will continue to serve patient primary care and specialty healthcare needs, by appointment only, making Plessen Healthcare a fully integrated healthcare system comprised of urgent care, primary care, specialty care and the Virgins Island’s very first AAAHC accredited and CMS certified outpatient ambulatory surgery center.
For questions or more information, contact Angela East at aeast@plessenhealthcare.com