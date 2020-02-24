Virgin Islands residents with medical issues are well aware that it can often be difficult to get premium health care on island, particularly when it comes to specialists, and the expense of airfare and lodging to get medical attention in the states may prevent seeking treatment altogether.
Plessen Healthcare on St. Croix seeks to reduce that cost while offering world-class medical care with St. Croix’s first telemedicine program.
Plessen Healthcare, LLC, was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jan Tawakol and Dr. Tasnim Khan. The Plessen campus includes a full service, multi-specialty medical clinic and the only CMS accredited surgical center in the USVI. Plessen is committed to affordable, accountable and efficient healthcare and provides a convenient location within the Caribbean for easy travel from down island, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the U.S. mainland.
Spearheaded by Tawakol’s vision and his passion for providing the best, modern healthcare options for the community, Plessen Healthcare invested in and funded the initial research and development phase of the telemedicine project, while identifying the unique geographical challenges of providing telemedicine services to patients on St. Croix. This allows patients access to specialties not provided regularly or at all in the territory, avoiding the need for costly travel to receive care.
The project took a year and a half to come to fruition. The technology and equipment that has made telemedicine possible was funded by a grant from USDA Rural Development. The Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.
Specialized equipment is required, including a telemedicine exam room camera, a digital, polarizing general examination camera for close-up skin inspections or general examinations, an otoscope/laryngoscope and a specialized stethoscope that transmits sound and an electrocardiogram at the same time. In addition, the underlying IT infrastructure needed to be augmented and additional firewall security was added. Plessen Healthcare currently has two examination rooms outfitted for telemedicine in Orange Grove and is currently working on an additional two at a soon-to-be-announced location.
When a patient is examined during a telemedicine appointment, they are accompanied by a medical assistant, Dena Romero, who facilitates the physical examination part of the appointment with specialized equipment that transmits the results directly to the doctor to see and observe. Romero was enrolled by Plessen Healthcare in Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania to receive training and certification as a telehealth facilitator. The doctor is visible on the screen and can hear the exam room. The patient is able to hear the doctor and both can communicate directly with each other.
Plessen Healthcare is now seeing telemedicine patients at their medical center on the Orange Grove campus by appointment. Rheumatologist Dr. Malgorzata Dawiskiba began seeing patients at the end of December via telemedicine at Plessen. Dawiskiba is board certified and licensed in both internal medicine and rheumatology and maintains an active rheumatologic practice at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Boston, Mass. She was raised on St. Croix and is a 1997 graduate of Good Hope Country Day School. Dawiskiba earned her medical degree from Tufts School of Medicine in Boston in 2008. Plessen will announce the availability of other specialties as they become enrolled.
Does health insurance cover telemedicine? Yes, according to Plessen. Medicare allows for telemedicine visits as long as the patient is in a healthcare facility and most commercial insurance companies cover telemedicine. Cigna currently only covers telemedicine if the provider uses their specific software, which is different from Plessen’s, but the issue is currently being discussed.
Plessen’s very first telemedicine patient, Aminah Saleem, received a specialized rheumatology diagnosis and treatment program in just a few visits without having to leave the territory and incur travel expenses and lost time at work.
“One of the great things is that there is always a medical assistant in the room with you,” she said. “So, you have that personal touch that is really needed, while having the doctor on the screen who actually does the whole examination. I felt that I had a lot of attention and it was a really good experience.”
In addition to the telemedicine set up, Plessen, in collaboration with TaDah Corporation, has also developed a fully functional health information exchange. The exchange allows providers to access patient laboratory results, both current and historic. The exchange is cloud based, highly secure, with block chain architecture, and allows data sharing between multiple sites with different software systems. Currently, data is exchanged between Luis Hospital, Clinical Laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a newly created cancer registry as well as electronic medical record systems.
“With a functioning health information exchange as well as a telemedicine program, we are now current with the medical innovations and advancements and are able to provide our community with the state-of-the-art healthcare they deserve,” said Tawakol, a clinical team member of the USVI Government Telehealth Task Force.
For details, contact Plessen Healthcare at 340-227-4255.
