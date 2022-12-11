ST. THOMAS — If you work in Charlotte Amalie, it can be difficult to get your hair cut or colored during the work week, fighting with traffic, finding parking and wasting your entire lunch break or more. It would be so much easier to visit a quality salon located in town. Downtown workers now have a new option to look good and feel good with Polite Society Salon, conveniently located upstairs in the Grand Hotel building.
Owners Steve De Lorenzo and Kasey Costa are both well known names in the St. Thomas hair industry. De Lorenzo moved to St. Thomas nine years ago to manage the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef salon. He’s been in the hair stylist business for more than 25 years.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I knew from very young that I wanted to do it and I’ve always loved it. It’s in my blood. It’s not even just the business. At some point, you just become a hairdresser and that’s what you’re going to be the rest of your life.”
Costa, born in Puerto Rico and raised on St. Thomas, studied hair at the Paul Mitchell school in Danbury, Conn. Back on St. Thomas, her first job was at Journeys Spa at Wyndham Resort. She went on to work at the Marriott, where she first met De Lorenzo. She moved to Florida, where she continued taking classes, and returned to the island about six years ago.
Both have worked at a number of different salons on the island, but for the last two and a half years, the two found themselves working with each other once again. When they found out a few months ago that the salon was being put up for sale, they decided it was time to go out on their own with Polite Society.
“Steve wanted to open a salon,” Costa said. “I just wanted to rent a chair, but he talked me into it and I would have been a fool not to do it. It’s a great location and working downtown, I love it. I’m so happy to be here. Once we saw the windows and the brick wall, it was like, ‘this is it.’ They are really revamping downtown and it’s exciting to see all the new things coming in and being a part of that. “
“We knew we wanted to be in or close to downtown,” added De Lorenzo. “We just feel that a lot of revitalization is happening here and we want to be a part of it. We want to be a part of this community changing the whole landscape of what’s going on down here.”
The Grand Hotel location, with its historic brick walls and abundance of natural light, had been empty since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and had to be totally rebuilt by their contractor, Noble Builders, a project that took four months to complete. The result is an airy and serene atmosphere. Polite Society opened Nov. 19.
Starting out with just Costa and DeLorenzo, the full service salon has four chairs, with room for a fifth for additional stylists.
“For the most part, we definitely focus on local clientele,” said De Lorenzo. “The two of us are pretty booked to begin with and I think it’s just a matter of time before more and more people start coming here. It’s a beautiful space and we both absolutely know what we’re doing, so we’re not concerned about it. It’s just taking the time to not be the new kid on the block. So far, we’ve had really great feedback. Everyone seems to be enjoying it. There’s so much natural light. It’s such a bright spot to be in.”
After the new year, when the holidays are over, Polite Society will look toward hiring more hair dressers and they hope to add massage, skin care, waxing and other basic treatments to their offerings. Although not available now, they plan to eventually offer bridal hair bookings, and they have a makeup artist who they work with on a contractual basis.
Polite Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with later bookings by appointment only. Call 340-715-5901 for an appointment. Look for information on a grand opening party after the new year.