ST. THOMAS — After several years of absence, a Re/Max franchise has returned to St. Thomas.
With Re/Max on the Rock, opened this month in the Smock Moorehead Building on Norre Gade, new owners Rosalee Gage and her daughter Lindsay Gage LaPlace offer residential and commercial real estate sales, rentals and property management.
Rosalee started her career as a landscape designer, gaining recognition with nationally published and award-winning designs. She has more than 30 years of landscaping experience on St. Croix and in Indiana, Florida and Arizona. At one time she also owned the dive shop, Blue Dolphin Divers, on St. Croix.
She returned to the Virgin Islands after her children had grown, where she worked in interior design and furniture sales on St. Thomas and St. John. Moving back home to St. Croix, she was working in sales when she decided to get into the real estate industry.
“Real estate melded well with landscaping. In landscaping, you need to really listen to the wants and needs of your client and have spatial vision,” she said.
After some time working in real estate, she “fell in love” with the Re/Max philosophy, which stresses the importance of education, training and community service with their motto “Everybody wins.”
With her daughter Lindsay Gage LaPlace, who was already living on St. Thomas, Gage decided to open the independently owned and operated Re/Max on the Rock on St. Thomas this month. Partnering with Re/Max offices on St. John, St. Croix and Tortola, the four offices are working together as Re/Max V.I. to get more exposure for the Virgin Islands and grow the Re/Max concept and culture. Gage and Gage LaPlace are actively recruiting agents to serve the St. Thomas community, offering training with study sessions and guest speakers.
“It’s important to sell real estate with honesty, integrity and ethics,” said Gage. “I like to take care of our local people, especially those just starting out. I work with local people to find affordable housing, help steer them in the right direction and obtain their goals. We’re here to help everybody.”
Call 340-777-3629 for more information.
