ST. THOMAS — Having raised five children, Pamela and Lenny Finley know it can be hard to find activities to enjoy as a family on St. Thomas that don’t involve the beach or the movies. With their youngest child now 17, they decided to get the whole family involved in the creation of their new Kartion, the island’s only off-road go-kart park, a family business geared toward families.
Pamela Finley, born on St. Croix, started out as a teacher. She currently holds a full-time job at VINGN. Her husband Lenny has lived all his adult life on St. Thomas and has been an entrepreneur most of that time. In the 1990’s, Lenny Finley had a business putting photos on mugs and T-shirts before owning an operating Lenny’s Ice Cream for more than 20 years. He also worked for Government House during the Mapp administration.
“I hang out at Coki Point Beach and the younger crowd always asks where else they could go. If they have four days at a hotel, they don’t want to sit on the beach every day with the kids. What else is there to do? That was the birth of this,” said Lenny Finley.
Kartion has been in the works for six years. The Finleys bought the property behind Wheatley Center 2 at the heart of the commercial district and within walking distance from the main cruise ship facility in 2016. First came their sister company, Smart Signs, erecting an LED digital billboard on Raphune Hill just above where the track is now.
Plans were put on hold for a while after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, when they lost the roof of the family home.
“We kind of had to roll back a little bit, refocus and fix the home first, so it’s been a six-year plan. It took a long time, but we really tried our best to work as a family to make it happen.” said Pamela Finley.
Each member of the family has their own role to fill. Daughter LeVannia, 17, a student at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, wants to study hospitality in college, so she focuses on customer service. Her twin LeVante is “like our maître d’,” and has been intricately involved with every detail of the business. LeAndre, 18, nicknamed “Mr. Security,” does all the heavy lifting, and makes sure people are happy and that everything is in order. Lennycia, 20, a student at the University of the Virgin Islands, works on the website. Lenny Jr., 22, has taken over the management of the equipment and the go-karts, testing everything before they start each day.
“Since we first started the planning, they have been so heavily involved in everything that we’ve done here, it’s their company as much as ours,” said Pamela Finley. “We all decide together as a team. Everything we have is because of our children.”
The go-karts themselves were purchased with safety in mind, “right on the thrill factor but safe.” Kartions has 20 two-seater and two four-seater Polaris go-karts built to federal specs, with sturdy roll cages, EPA approved mufflers, five-point harnesses and hydraulic brakes. The provided helmets and goggles are required. Though they take every safety precaution, Kartion does carry liability insurance.
Drivers must be 16 with a valid driver’s license, however, parents or guardians of children 12 to 15 can allow them to drive if they are the passenger. Passengers must be at least 38 inches tall and be able to be securely fastened with the seat belt harness. If a parent doesn’t want to drive, a staff member, all of whom have been safety trained, will drive.
The go-karts can reach 20 to 25 mph. Races consist of 10 laps around the track. Teenagers may want to drive fast, explained Lenny Finley, while parents with smaller children may want to go slower, so they try to match racers by ability.
“We designed the track with a speed section and a slower section with bumps, so during the slowest ride, you feel like you’re going the fastest. It’s intentionally bumpy,” explained Lenny Finley.
In addition to the track, Kartion also has a large patio area for parents to sit and relax, or perhaps for a party, as well as rooftop seating with a view of the cruise ships and a steady breeze. A stage was built to accommodate live music and simple fairground food such as hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken is sold.
“We try to think about what the adults might like and what the kids might like. Our customers like that fact that both adults and the children can come here to have fun,” said Pamela Finley.
Kartion had their soft opening about three weeks ago. Children’s games will be added soon, and their next plan of action is to install a rock-climbing wall.
“Down the road, it’s our intention to bring in a roller coaster and more rides. We don’t have the capital yet, but we’d eventually like to make this a mini theme park,” said Lenny Finley.
Two-seater karts are priced at $25 for 10 laps, four-seater karts are priced at $35. For more information, call 340-203-1677 or visit www.kartionvi.com.