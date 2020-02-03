As St. John rebounded after the devastating 2017 hurricane season and businesses and rental villas continued to reopen, eyes eventually turned to the Cruz Bay waterfront, where Wharfside Village — home to several bars and restaurants popular among visitors and residents alike — remained in a state of reconstruction. Joe’s Rum Hut and the Beach Bar, both must-dos for many vacationers, were still closed two years after the hurricanes hit, much to the chagrin of visitors, who inquired and speculated about a reopening date on TripAdvisor’s St. John forum and in numerous St. John-related Facebook groups.
Finally, as a new decade approached, the Beach Bar announced they would reopen on New Year’s Eve 2019. Joe’s Rum Hut soon followed suit with a Jan. 6 announcement on their Facebook page that they would reopen soon, and the waterfront bar and restaurant officially opened for business Jan. 12. Also breathing new life into Wharfside Village is Kàti Lígo, a revamped and newly improved version of the wine bar, Island Cork, that’s called the waterfront complex home since late 2016. Greek for “a little something,” the Greek bistro and wine bar’s new name reflects owner Paul Tsakeres’ heritage and his goal of offering tapas featuring select meats and cheeses and other high-quality ingredients.
“I wanted to bring a little something from the Greek islands to our island,” said Tsakeres. “It’s unique to have a portfolio of Greek wines at this quality.”
Offering about 200 wines from different parts of the world, Kàti Lígo also does provisioning for boat charters and sells ingredients that customers can use to prepare meals and charcuterie boards at home. The owner of the newly renovated and revamped wine bar said he was glad to see Beach Bar and Joe’s Rum Hut back in business.
“There’s a lot of life down here all of a sudden, like someone flipped on a light bulb,” said Tsakeres. “There’s a lot of people down here having a good time.”
Though frequent Joe’s Rum Hut visitors will notice a new, slightly more upscale ambience and menu, the popular waterfront watering hole still offers its famous happy hour—albeit at a dollar more than their pre-storm happy hour. Four dollar you-call-it happens daily from 3 to 5 p.m. at Joe’s, where the new menu has moved away from fried foods and now offers fresher, healthier items like ceviche and mahi tacos. Reconstruction at Joe’s is about 40 percent complete and the menu and specialty cocktail list is nearing completion, according to manager Todd Hebl, but residents and visitors alike are already responding favorably to the new and improved Joe’s.
“We’ve had a really positive response,” said Hebl. “It’s good to see the plywood fence go away and the atmosphere has been great.”
Joe’s Rum Hut’s next door neighbor, the Beach Bar, has a look and feel that’s largely similar to its pre-storm setting. Though the popular Cruz Bay bar has been hosting live shows and serving guests from a makeshift bar directly on the beach since early 2019, owners Reed and Sherry Compton said they were thrilled to be back in their Wharfside home. All of the bar’s staff who remained on island and in the food service business returned to their Beach Bar posts.
“It felt like home when we got everyone back behind the bar,” said Sherry. “It was like, ‘Yes, here we go.’”
The bar owners said they’ve heard from visitors and villa management companies that some vacationers postponed their St. John trips until the Beach Bar reopened. The waterfront bar suffered a one-two punch from the 2017 storms, whose winds and storm surge imposed dual devastation.
“The surge compromised the decking and the seawall, which in turn means the entire structure was compromised,” said Reed. “We have a new seawall and a concrete foundation. With those, we also have all-new infrastructure.”
Food service hasn’t resumed at the Beach Bar, but the reopening of the kitchen is imminent, and the menu will feature old favorites like tuna bites along with a few new seafood offerings. Live music, which has been a hallmark of Beach Bar’s offerings, typically happens nightly during high season. The music schedule can be found on Beach Bar’s Facebook page or at their website, www.beachbarstjohn.com.
“It’s so nice to have people back up at the bar,” said Reed. “We had events on the beach and that was great but to finally have the actual bar up and running, and to see all the Beach Bar faithful still coming out and supporting us, has been unbelievably humbling.”
The pedestrian pathways that wind through Wharfside Village will soon be fully open. The Parrot Club expects to reopen there within the next few weeks, and upscale dining venu Waterfront Bistro has plans to reopen later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.