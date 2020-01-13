BVI Minister for Transportation Works and Utilities Kye Rymer announced that the park and ride initiative launched during the holiday season was beneficial and will now become a permanent service.
Rymer said the initiative reduced traffic and parking congestion, increased pedestrian mobility, reduced carbon emissions and increased social interaction. He said that overall, the City of Road Town Park and Ride was well received and utilized by city employees, who left their vehicles in their respective parking lots and were transported into the city to do their errands.
“There is still work that needs to be done in order to implement this great initiative to the people of the Virgin Islands, the formalizing of the festival grounds as a parking lot to coexist festival activities; improving the pedestrian experience in the city, to include sidewalks, and shades by way of more trees for shade; and designating and implementing official bus stops,” he said.
The park and ride service commenced on Dec. 16 with two drivers and two electric carts. A total of 120 passengers utilized the service on its first day. An average of 75 passengers was recorded, with the heaviest usage between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rymer said the public/private partnership with Romasco Group on the pilot project was a seamless and successful venture and expressed thanks to Patti Romney of Romasco Group for their sponsorship of the carts and drivers for the pilot.
