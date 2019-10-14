Living in the Virgin Islands has always been expensive, and it seems to be harder and harder to make ends meet these days.
It was that issue that prompted two St. Thomas friends to open RockMart360, an online store that gives Virgin Islanders an option for buying household essentials at a more affordable price.
Ken Belle and Tahmin “Tee” Clarke have been friends since childhood. Both graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, and many may be familiar with Clarke’s mother, Georgia Francis, longtime music director at the school.
One thing that was becoming increasingly obvious to Belle and Clarke was the growing number of Virgin Islanders that could not afford to remain in the islands — especially those with families — partly because of the increasing high cost of food and household goods.
Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 made matters worse, limiting options even further. Orders from companies such as Amazon take time and can incur shipping costs.
“We were looking at how the high cost of living was making an impact on our peers and our families,” said Belle. “One by one, friends are throwing in the towel and leaving because of it. It’s causing a brain drain that’s taking its toll on us, so we wanted to lower the cost of living in the Virgin Islands for all.”
RockMart340 buys home essentials as a wholesaler and warehouses their stock on St. Thomas, enabling them to pass their savings on to their customers.
Customers create an account and place orders online, which are then delivered to their workplace.
There is a $75 minimum order with a $7 delivery fee. Orders over $100 enjoy free delivery.
It took four years to study the cost of living and try to “scale an idea on a shoestring budget.”
Belle still resides here on St. Thomas, taking care of the island side of the business, while Clarke is headquartered in Virginia, facilitating the website and working on the back end of the software.
RockMart340 first opened in 2016, but the company “was levelled” during the 2017 storms. They launched their “rebirth” this summer with a soft opening and have just taken to social media to announce their opening this past week.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” said Belle. “Online shopping is not as exploited here as in the states, but it’s starting to percolate.”
RockMart340 is starting with dry goods, and will let the pace and demand dictate how they expand their stock going forward. Choose from items such as cereal and other breakfast products, baking goods, canned meats and fish, condiments and dressings, seasonings, pastas, canned vegetables, snacks and more. They also carry personal hygiene and beauty products, laundry items and cleaning supplies.
“We are looking at prices coming in being really affordable, that’s the goal,” said Belle.
Delivery is guaranteed within 72 hours or less. Customers are notified by email or phone when the delivery is ready.
At the moment, they only delivery to customers at their place of business.
“It’s more feasible right now because people are there during business hours. We don’t have the manpower right now for residential delivery. We don’t want to over promise and under deliver.”
The site itself was specifically designed to make it easy to shop, and a phone app is being developed.
“The idea was to make it seamless,” said Belle. “We are trying to keep in mind the elderly that may not be as computer savvy, so it needs to be basic, fluid and practical.”
Visit www.RockMart360.com for details and to sign up for an account. Whether you buy or not, RockMart360 appreciates feedback to improve the site and make it easier to use.
