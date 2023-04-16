ST. THOMAS — The iconic bar and restaurant at Tillett Gardens has reopened as Roots Garden Lounge. It has new owners, a new Asian-fusion menu and much of the same island garden charm.
The bar and restaurant at Tillett Gardens has had many reincarnations. Those who have been here for “donkey years” can remember far enough back when it was Polly’s. Its latest reincarnation was Whiskey Business, which closed at the end of December. The new owners, Sierra Mendoza and Emily Romer, were originally set to open just the Za Rock, the smaller pizza restaurant toward the back of the building, but when the opportunity came to take over the larger space, they decided to take them both. It is interesting to note that the businesses in Tillett Gardens are now predominantly owned by women.
“We took over Za Rock first. That was our initial game plan,” said Mendoza. “We put all of our energy into that. When Whiskey told us they were leaving because their lease was up, we had very little time to marinate on it, but we decided to go ahead with it.”
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” added Romer. “It was that next step. I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant and the opportunity was here. It’s a great space.”
Romer, originally from Florida, grew up frequently visiting family on St. Thomas. She moved to the island in 2014. She worked as a chef at XO in Red Hook, and she is the chef for Roots. She also ran Off the Grid at one point, which rented the space a few years ago, so “coming back to the garden has always been a big goal.”
Mendoza moved to the Virgin Islands in 2007 by way of Arkansas. She worked at bars in Havensight and at XO in Red Hook, where she met Romer.
“I grew up in this. I’ve been waiting tables since I was 15,” she said. “I wouldn’t know what else to do. This was an idea we had talked about forever and then the opportunity showed itself and we took it.”
Taking over both restaurants at the same time had its challenges and caused some delays, but combining the two kitchens gave them more space to cook and more space for proper food storage. The Z’Rock area is now a separate bar with additional covered patio seating. There is also some open-air seating. There are still a few small renovations to complete, which they are doing little by little on their days off, but it is mostly complete. The grand opening for Roots was Jan. 28.
The menu is Asian-fusion, with items you’re not going to find elsewhere on island, such as truffle baked brie, Birria oxtail and short rib ramen and Mongolian beef, with some sandwich items such as a deviled egg sandwich and a sesame tuna sandwich. They try to source as much as they can locally and try to get their meats from Puerto Rico when possible. Tillet Gardens is considering creating an herb garden, so they will utilize that for herbs and produce when it is set up as well.
“There’s not really anything like it on island and I love being creative when it comes to the food scene,” said Romer. “I live, eat and breathe food. It’s all I think about. I wanted to make things that were different from everywhere else. What I wanted to do is take your normal and switch it up it.”
At the bar, Roots offers happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. They have a substantial list of cocktails but also offer several mocktails.
“I feel like a lot of people are taking a break from drinking or slowing down on drinking, so we’ve been getting a lot of really good feedback on our mocktails,” said Mendoza. “You actually feel like you’re having a cocktail.”
Whichever restaurant was in the space over the years, one thing hasn’t changed: live music. At Roots, they currently have Without a Doubt playing on Wednesdays for the rest of this month and then Willow Hill will take over. Lourdes and the Switch plays on Fridays and Without a Doubt plays again on Saturdays. They are actively looking for more bands to add to the playlist. They hope to be able to find jazz and reggae bands to fill in the void.
So far, things are going well for the restaurant. They were fortunate to be able to hire staff that they had worked with before, avoiding much of the staff shortages plaguing many restaurants.
“There are so many growing pains. We’ve ran restaurants and all that, but starting from the ground up was just a whole different ballgame,” said Romer. “We had our first weekend a couple weeks ago when we were slammed and everything just went beautifully, and it was that moment of realization that we did it.”
Roots Garden Lounge is open Tuesday through Saturday, serving food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bar remains open until 11 p.m. They will eventually be open seven nights a week.
For more information visit www.rootsgardenlounge.com or call 340-714-0107.