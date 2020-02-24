Royal Caribbean International and the government of Antigua and Barbuda have signed an agreement for the company’s first Royal Beach Club to break ground later this year.
The Royal Beach Club at Antigua will be located along a half-mile stretch of beachfront, and will be exclusively for the use of Royal Caribbean guests. The ultimate beach club experience will offer guests ocean views from private cabanas and a pool with a swim-up bar, complemented by regional fare, island-style barbecues, live music and activities such as jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkeling and a family splash pad.
“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Together with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities. In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”
Charles Fernandez, minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Investments, government of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “The government of Antigua and Barbuda is truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin island state. We are also excited to share our beautiful island with guests sailing aboard Royal Caribbean ships when they begin calling to the island later this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.