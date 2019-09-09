Starting a business can be difficult, especially for first-time business owners. In an effort to encourage the growth of the technology industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park, known as the RTPark, has initiated its first 12-week accelerator program geared towards start-up companies who may need support to help them grow.
The RTPark was established in 2002 and secured its first client in 2006. Leaders at UVI, working closely with members of the Legislature and the private sector, aimed to create a platform for diversifying the USVI economy and for stimulating growth and economic development. Headquartered on St. Croix, the RTPark presently has 59 clients in the program, operating on all three islands.
“The purpose of the RTPark is to grow the cluster of technology and knowledge-based companies through programs and initiatives that help attract, grow and retain businesses from targeted sectors,” said Executive Director Peter Chapman.
The biggest attraction for companies to do business in the Virgin Islands and become clients of the RTPark program are the attractive tax incentives. Members can qualify for up to 90 percent income tax reduction, as well as withholding, gross receipts and excise tax exemptions and more. Another component of RTPark membership is its affiliation with ExporTech, a national export assistance program helping companies enter or expand in global markets. In order to receive these benefits, clients agree to make a financial donation to the university for scholarships and other customized commitments such as hosting workshops and building out various educational or research programs.
“We are the connecting piece between companies and the university,” said Manager of Business Intelligence and Marketing Sydney Paul. “We are very proud that this fiscal year we crossed the $1 million mark with our companies in donations to UVI.”
To further encourage economic development, a comprehensive RTPark accelerator program was launched last week. The structured, intensive 12-week program is designed to help promising early-stage businesses scale their companies, bringing resources together to build a solid foundation. The program focuses on facilitating access to debt and equity financing, brokering mentorships between accelerator companies and successful tech entrepreneurs from mature companies, low-cost or complimentary office space, marketing skills development, financial literacy, low-cost legal services and export promotion instruction intended to help companies craft and successfully implement a global sales strategy.
The program is headed by Director of Business Attraction and Entrepreneurship Eric Sonnier, and mirrors other successful accelerator programs such as Y Combinator. This first cohort comprises nine companies, seven of which are local Virgin Islands businesses, in areas such as health and medical, sports, agricultural sustainability and media technology. The RTPark plans to support a cohort of seven to 10 companies every year.
“The goal is to help early-stage companies operating on a smaller scale than traditional RTPark clients to become standard research and technology businesses registered here, established here, living here in the Virgin Islands,” said Paul.
Looking to expand benefits for its clients, the RTPark entered into two new partnerships this summer. After a trip to Asia, the team has partnered with Brinc, an international accelerator company based in Hong Kong, to give member companies a larger chance to expand in East Asia markets. They have also entered into a technical assistance contract with the National Development Council to support, develop and assist in the implementation of economic and community development projects in the Virgin Islands.
Besides luring businesses to the Virgin Islands, the RTPark hopes to lure Virgin Islanders back home as well. A VI STEM Talent Bank reportedly will be launched by the end of the year, an online job bank intended to connect Virgin Islanders in the tech industry who moved off-island to find jobs with tech companies doing business here in the islands. The talent bank will be open to native Virgin Islanders, those who graduated from a Virgin Islands high school and their spouses.
“The VI STEM Talent Bank is very much necessary because the tech companies we seek to attract and retain have extremely pressing staffing needs that cannot be expeditiously addressed by relying solely on traditional workforce development resources,” explained Chapman. “This means that the RTPark must be entrepreneurial, aggressive and nimble in helping tech firms identify the caliber of talent they require to be successful in the territory. The VI STEM Talent Bank is not intended to be a panacea for the increasing demand among private sector institutions for high-skilled talent, but it represents an important step in the right direction.”
The RTPark building received some roof damage during Hurricane Maria, and the staff is temporarily housed in an office in downtown Christiansted. Repairs should be completed in early 2020. Once back in their building, the RTPark plans to build co-working spaces for those small businesses that cannot afford their own office, and will eventually do the same on St. Thomas.
“Going forward, the RTPark hopes to continue to grow and strengthen the local tech cluster through well-researched and aggressive business attraction, and through the successful implementation of all of the services and programs that comprise the RTPark Accelerator,” said Chapman. “Ultimately, we want to position the USVI as a true tech hub that distinguishes itself as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs from the mainland U.S., Latin America and beyond.”
For more information, visit www.uvirtpark.net.
