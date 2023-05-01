After 110 days of intense and specialized training, the first group of 16 newly certified professional medical billers graduated from M1 Enterprises’ remote workforce development program this month. M1 is a UVI Research and Technology Park member company.
The graduates are now ready to enter health care and technology fields, which are growing exponentially and hiring rapidly for careers rich with potential. Experts trained in medical billing and coding greatly increase the rate of reimbursement by insurance companies to health care providers, thus improving the overall level of care possible. They have been taught the technology behind precisely submitting coded claims to eliminate time- and resource-consuming back and forth with government agencies and insurance companies.
Graduate Ida Lee said that as the mother of three, remote work fits her lifestyle perfectly. She appreciated the flexibility of the training, that she could study on her phone wherever she was, and that there were many tools to help her learn.
“I was displaced after Hurricane Maria, and since I’ve been back home to the territory, I’ve been, interested in a career in something technical like medical billing, but I wasn’t finding opportunities here. This is a really positive path for my life right now.”
RTPark CEO Peter H. Chapman congratulated the graduates, who were able to complete their weekly courses in person using the organization headquarters and state-of-the-art conference space at the 64 West Center.
“As we continue to build a strong and innovative workforce in the Virgin Islands, it is essential that we invest in tech-based training programs like this one. The world is changing rapidly, and it is important that our workforce has the skills and flexibility to keep up. Programs like M1 help create a brighter future for our community and build a thriving, innovative economy,” Chapman said. “Congratulations once again to the graduates of the M1 Enterprises medical billing certification program. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and we are proud to have played a role in your success.”
In an illustrative example of increased cooperation and collaboration on economic development across the territory, all recruitment, training implementation and funding for graduates was through the CDBG-DR Skills for Today grant awarded to the Labor Department. Skills for Today is a workforce development program administered by Labor and designed to train 640 Virgin Islanders for employment in industries such as construction, hospitality, health care, information technology, marine services and public service.
M1 Enterprises, an RTPark member company and veteran-owned small business, launched in the Virgin Islands in 2022 through the merger of two existing entities with more than 25 years of health care and training experience. Their mission is to train and deploy remote work forces in medical billing, coding and auditing, and revenue cycle services.
Since their October launch, M1 has fielded 190 website applicants, channeled more than 60 applicants into its training process and celebrated 16 graduates. To remove barriers to entry, laptops are provided for trainees’ use.
“M1 is proud to contribute to the territory’s economic growth while empowering its residents with new career potentials,” said Doug Rideout, M1’s CEO. “This is a result of many people working together toward the M1 vision. We encourage anyone interested in health care and technology-related careers to contact M1.”