The U.S. Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park Corporation received the International Economic Development Council’s Economic Development Organization of the Year Award last week.
The honor was presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, attended by more than 1,400 economic development professionals from around the country.
“We’re honored and humbled to receive such significant recognition from IEDC,” said Peter H. Chapman, executive director and CEO of the RTPark in a statement. “Being selected as EDO of the Year is a resounding validation of the RTPark’s evolution over these past two years into a truly comprehensive tech-focused economic development organization that is having a measurable impact on the Virgin Islands economy. This award is also a testament to the dynamic and talented team of professionals we’ve attracted to the RTPark since 2018.”
IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders. Organizations and individuals in 35 award categories were honored for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from four countries. The RTPark was the Gold Award recipient for EDO of the Year with a population size of 25,000 to 200,000.
The RTPark, an independent affiliate of the University of the Virgin Islands, is an economic development organization established in 2002 to help diversify and expand the U.S. Virgin Islands’ economy through efforts to promote the attraction, retention and growth of technology, knowledge-based and sustainable agriculture-related firms within the territory.
Newly launched programs include the USVI’s first accelerator for tech startups, Accelerate VI, which has supported 14 startups thus far, and VI STEM Kids, which is a coding program for youth from low-moderate income homes. The RTPark also launched an online database and network that connects tech talent within the Virgin Islands diaspora with opportunities to work in the territory.
The RTPark has also been collaborating with several nationally recognized organizations whose partnerships have contributed to several RTPark programs’ substantial growth.
“NDC is proud to work with one of the most significant economic development initiatives in the Caribbean,” said Daniel Marsh, President of National Development Council. “Technology and knowledge-based job creation don’t just happen by itself. It requires a visionary organization like the RTPark.”