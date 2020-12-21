The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that its Rural Business Development Grant is receiving applications.
The program is designed to provide technical assistance and training for small rural businesses with fewer than 50 new workers and less than $1 million in gross revenue.
There is no maximum grant amount, however, smaller requests are given higher priority. There is no cost sharing requirement. Opportunity grants are limited to up to 10 percent of the total Rural Business Development Grant annual funding. The Virgin Islands’ typical allocation has been $50,000. Funding requests over that amount are subject to review and approval.
Enterprise grants must be used on projects to benefit small and emerging businesses in rural areas as specified in the grant application. Uses may include:
• Training and technical assistance, such as project planning, business counseling and training, market research, feasibility studies, professional or technical reports or producer service improvements.
• Acquisition or development of land, easements, or rights of way, construction, conversion, renovation of buildings, plants, machinery, equipment, access for streets and roads, parking areas and utilities.
• The capitalization of revolving loan funds, including funds that will make loans for start-ups and working capital.
• Distance adult learning for job training and advancement.
• Rural transportation improvement.
• Community economic development.
• Technology-based economic development.
• Leadership and entrepreneur training.
Opportunity grants can be used for:
• Community economic development.
• Technology-based economic development.
• Leadership and entrepreneur training.
• Rural business incubators.
• Long-term business strategic planning.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 26. Mail applications to:
USDA Rural Development
4401 Sion Farm Suite. 2
Christiansted, V.I. 00820
For more information and further regulations, visit at www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-business-development-grants.