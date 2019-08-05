In anticipation of 2020 funding, the Rural Energy for America Program’s Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Loans and Grants Program encourages those interested to start preparing their application in advance. Funding is expected in the fall/winter.
The program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers with at least 50% of gross income coming from agricultural operations and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Applicants must have no outstanding delinquent federal taxes, debt, judgment or debarment.
Funds may be used for renewable energy systems, such as:
• Biomass (for example: biodiesel and ethanol, anaerobic digesters, and solid fuels)
• Geothermal for electric generation or direct use
• Hydropower below 30 megawatts
• Hydrogen
• Small and large wind generation
• Small and large solar generation
• Ocean (tidal, current, thermal) generation
Funds may also be used for the purchase, installation and construction of energy efficiency improvements, such as:
• High efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC)
• Insulation
• Lighting
• Cooling or refrigeration units
• Doors and windows
• Electric, solar or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots
• Switching from a diesel to electric irrigation motor
• Replacement of energy-inefficient equipment
Loan guarantees on loans up to 75% of total eligible project costs are available, as well as grants for up to 25% of total eligible project costs and combined grant and loan guarantee funding up to 75% of total eligible project costs.
The minimum loan amount is $5,000, and the maximum is $25 million. Rates and terms negotiated with the lender are subject to USDA approval. The maximum term for real estate is 30 years and 15 years, or useful life, for machinery and equipment. The maximum for capital loans is seven years.
Visit www.rd.usda.gov for more information and application forms or call the St. Croix office at 340-773-9146 ext. 4.
