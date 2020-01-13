Effective in April, the St. Lucia government will introduce a tourist accommodation fee to be used for destination marketing and development.
All accommodation providers on the island, including hotels, guest houses, villas and apartments will be required to collect from their guests $3 on a nightly rate below $120 per night and $6 nightly for accommodations with a rate above $120. The fees will be paid by the stayover visitor and collected by accommodation providers who will remit the fees collected to government through the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Guests at accommodation services sourced through sharing platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO will be subject to an accommodation fee of 7% on the full cost of the stay.
The tourist accommodation fee will be used to finance the destination marketing activities undertaken by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to promote Saint Lucia’s tourism product worldwide and particularly in key markets within the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Europe. The fee will also be used to support village tourism development as well as destination management and development of the local product in Saint Lucia.
Saint Lucia welcomes up to 350,000 stay-over visitors each year. The Tourism Authority has set a target of 541,000 stay-over visitors by 2022 and hopes to increase airlift seat capacity and load factor on all flights into Saint Lucia to 85%. They are also working towards increased awareness of brand Saint Lucia, with an annual budget of approximately $35 million for marketing and promotion.
The business of promoting a tourism destination is becoming increasingly challenging and highly competitive as countries worldwide try to capture a greater share of the growing tourist market. It has become a common practice for countries to finance the marketing of their tourism product through an accommodation fee or levy paid for by stayover visitors to the destination. Many Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Barbados and Belize and those within the OECS including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, have implemented accommodation levies. These levies are often applied on a per room, per night basis and are sometimes scaled based on the type of property.
Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee says destination marketing benefits all players in the industry — accommodation providers, airlines, tour operators, travel agents, ground handlers, sites and attractions. “It’s always a challenge for small countries to allocate much needed resources towards tourism marketing,” he said. “The accommodation fee allows tourism to pay for itself, as the tax will be levied to tourist to the island. It frees up much needed funds for healthcare, education and national security.”
