Sandals Resorts International officially reopened two of its all-inclusive resorts on Friday: Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados. Both are located in the St. Lawrence Gap on the southern coast of Barbados.
With the exception of Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, which is currently being renovated, the company has reopened all of its resorts in the Caribbean. Sandals was the first major Caribbean resort company to reopen amid the pandemic in June of last year.
Sandals Barbados has a total of 280 suites, while the adjacent Sandals Royal Barbados has a total of 552 rooms. An additional expansion project at Sandals Royal Barbados will add 66 new suites to the resort’s South Seas Villas, scheduled for completion in July. It will include the brand’s signature Rondoval suites, Skypool and Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up suites and Millionaire Butler suite concepts as well as two new wellness-inspired eateries, The Greenhouse Restaurant a farm-to-table eatery and Heart and Sol café, a New York York-style deli offering locally sourced healthy foods.
Guests at either resort have full exchange privileges to enjoy a total of 20 restaurants, 14 bars, 22 pools, including the company’s only rooftop pool, five whirlpools and a four-lane bowling alley,