ST. THOMAS — It had to be done. The project to revitalize Main Street is a necessary and vital step towards reviving the St. Thomas economy that relies so heavily on the tourism industry.
However, Main Street landlords, retailers — and their employees — are paying a heavy price, with the construction project impeding foot traffic and hurting sales.
The street has been dug up for years with disruptions continuing as businesses along the street enter what should be another busy holiday season.
A concerning number of businesses have closed their doors as they just couldn’t hold on financially through the tough times, and that has had a trickle-down effect on revenue, paychecks, gross receipts taxes and spending in general. Still, it’s generally agreed that the final product is going to be worth it, and the street is projected to reopen for traffic sometime in December, with finishing touches being completed throughout 2020. But will a picturesque street be enough to save Main Street?
For Alpha Jewelers owner Sonny Chhabra it is a struggle to encourage shopping with a large hole in the street directly outside his doors. To make matters worse, longtime customers have sent him emails saying that taxi drivers are discouraging tourists from going downtown, telling them that the stores are all closed and refusing to take them there.
“As much as I know it’s important, it has taken longer than it should. It doesn’t look like a priority,” he said. “I can’t even put a number to the amount we’ve lost.”
“Generally, merchants have the same emotions. We all need things changed and uplifted, and we were OK with construction in the summer, but you have to do it in a timely manner,” he said.
For now, Chhabra is hoping the project is completed before Miracle on Main Street later this month.
It’s “a big part of my business,” Chhabra explains.
Grand Jewelers owner Naveen Sakhrani, a board member of the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce, agrees. Grand Jewelers has been a prominent jeweler on Main Street since 1982.
“It has definitely affected us,” said Sakhrani. “It’s the worst summer I’ve ever experienced. For the long term it will be good, but it’s been difficult and challenging.”
TOPA Properties President Steve Morton is already looking ahead toward a post-construction Main Street.
“Nothing is gained by having a beautiful street, but doing business as usual,” Morton said. “There has to be a real shift in how we do business and how we treat our guests and our residents.
“We’ve been working together closely and we’ve had a really productive sort of public-private partnership established,” Morton said of the relationship between merchants and the Public Works Department during the project. A relationship that can serve as a model for a future with a greatly enhanced tourist experience.
“I think we can do it, but we need to take a couple of big, bold steps. Enforcing existing laws and organizing the taxi stands would really improve downtown overnight. We allow things to occur in the historic district that would never occur anywhere else,” Morton, who is also a member of the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce board, contends.
When you go to Magens Bay, it’s a gem, Morton said. The taxi stand is very organized, it’s very civil and there’s no soliciting.
“I don’t understand why downtown should be treated any differently. We shouldn’t allow solicitors. They’re illegal, yet we allow it to occur. No serious tourist destination allows that to happen,” he said.
“There’s so much harassment on Main Street,” said Grand Jewelers owner Sakhrani. “Just look on TripAdvisor. There are comments about construction, and we can’t do anything about that, but look past the construction comments. They don’t like being harassed.”
Traffic throughout the island can be frustrating, but it’s particularly bad on Main Street, with taxis stopping in the middle of the street, Morton and Sakhrani said.
Morton is an advocate of banning commercial traffic on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and establishing designated taxi stands in an effort to clear congestion from the street. And, with 10 properties in the historic district, the TOPA Properties president also believes a parking garage could ease much of area’s parking problems.
“We can provide an amazing experience downtown,” Morton said. “You can’t recreate Charlotte Amalie. The history is fascinating and the architecture is beautiful. Fort Christian should be the center point of that experience as a gateway to the historic district, but right now, downtown is not a pleasant place to be. It’s congested and you get harassed, so why would we expect tourists to have a great experience if residents don’t even want to go down there?
“There are cruise lines that are leaving because St. Thomas no longer meets the expectations of its passengers,” he added. “They are not just going to wait for us anymore to clean it up. Hungry tourist destinations don’t take tourism for granted and they work at these things. This complacency we have that two million people are going to show up whether we try or not, that’s just not the case.”
