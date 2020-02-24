Nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies and institutions of higher learning are now eligible to compete for funding of up to $300,000 for entrepreneurship training for women service members, women veterans and women military spouses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
A total of $300,000 in grants will be awarded to up to six organizations, administered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program. The funds will be used to cover the costs of educating women service members and veterans, as well as women military spouses who are interested in starting or currently own a small business.
“Women veteran entrepreneurs have contributed in a major way to the growth of the U.S. economy, bringing in $10 billion in receipts over a five-year period,” said Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “The SBA is committed to supporting women veterans with the training and resources they need to start, grow or expand a small business.”
Applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity (WVETP-2020-01) should be submitted through Grants.gov. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is Thursday, March 19.
“Women-owned small businesses continue to trend above all other businesses. This new funding competition provides the opportunity to deliver entrepreneurial training to women within the military community, whether active service members or veterans, as well as military spouses. By enhancing entrepreneurship education for women, we are improving their chances of success at small business ownership, job creation and investment in their communities,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.
