Merchants Commercial Bank has been given approval by the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide financial assistance to small business owners under SBA’s 7(a) Loan Guaranty program, SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo announced.
The 7(a) Loan Guaranty program is the SBA’s primary lending vehicle. It provides long-term financing to acquire equipment and machinery, inventory, fixtures and accessories, and to make renovations, purchase land, build new buildings, purchase existing businesses and repayment of certain debts. The SBA can guarantee up to 85 percent on loans up to $150,000 and up to 75 percent on loans higher than $150,000 up to $5 million.
“At SBA, we are pleased to add Merchants Commercial Bank to our list of participating lenders in the U.S. Virgin Islands and be able to offer a new alternative to entrepreneurs seeking financing for their small business endeavors,” Collazo said. “As we continue to build alliances that help expand access to capital and technical assistance, we also help to further promote the territory’s economic development.”
SBA staff will work closely with the leadership of Merchants Commercial Bank in the weeks ahead to train its commercial lending staff on how to leverage the SBA guarantee effectively for the benefit of USVI businesses.
“We are excited to add Merchants Bank to our portfolio of lenders,” said Wayne Huddleston, SBA’s Senior Area Manager for the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Merchants Bank’s status as an SBA Lender is emblematic of its willingness to use all tools at its disposal to provide loans to businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands. We look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.