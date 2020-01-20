The comment period for the proposed rule in the Federal Register to consolidate SBA’s Mentor Protégé Programs has been extended an additional 21 days by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“The SBA has proposed to merge the 8(a) Business Development (BD) Mentor-Protégé Program and the All Small Mentor-Protégé Program to eliminate confusion and unnecessary duplication of functions within the agency when reviewing applications. In response to the significant level of interest and requests from multiple stakeholders for an extension, the comment period has now been extended to Feb. 7, 2020. We encourage small business owners and the public in general to take advantage of this comment period extension and provide input on the proposed rule,” said Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo in a statement.
The proposed rule will revise several regulations to reduce unnecessary or excessive burdens on participants and clarify other related regulatory provisions to eliminate confusion among small businesses and procuring activities, according to the statement.
To view the proposal and/or submit a comment by Feb. 7, visit www.regulations.gov, using the following RIN number: 3245-AG94.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.