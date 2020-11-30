The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs will hold virtual public meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
The task force will meet on from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dial in at 202-765-1264 with conference ID 449 400 128#.
The advisory committee will meet on from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dial in at 202-765-1264 with conference ID: 298 825 239#.
During the task force meeting, committee members from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, Office of Management and Budget, North Carolina Military Business Center, Student Veterans of America and American Legion will report on updates related to veteran business development. Member updates will be followed by a brief on the Veteran-Owned Surplus Property Donation Program.
The advisory committee meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development’s Associate Administrator and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs chairwoman, followed by guest speakers. The presentations will include a VA Small Business Update from the Department of Veterans Affairs, an overview of recent changes to the beta.SAM.gov site from the General Services Administration, an access to capital briefing from the SBA, an update on the SBA All Small Mentor-Protégé and 8(a) Business Development programs and a panel discussion on the Veteran-Owned Surplus Property Donation Program.
Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by today via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at 202-205-6773.
For technical support, visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section.