Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina is one of five Mainsail Lodging & Development recognized as “Best in Travel” in the 18th annual Traveler’s Choice Awards by Tripadvisor.
The annual award program celebrates travelers’ favorite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, this year honoring 4,817 unique businesses comprising the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor. Winners were calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019.
Tripadvisor-branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, with more than 463 million unique monthly visitors, and more than 860 million reviews and opinions.
“There are nearly 9 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, which makes these awards a true testament to the kind of outstanding service and quality Mainsail provides guests throughout our diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “This recognition brings some much-needed good news to the hardworking teams who continue to give their all to deliver extraordinary guest experiences during these extraordinarily difficult times.”
Scrub Island Resort, a private-island resort in the British Virgin Islands, has now won the award for 10 consecutive years. Mainsail Lodging & Development properties have also been recognized on similar travel lists, including Travel + Leisure’s 500 World’s Best Hotels and World’s Best Family Hotel in the Caribbean, and Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Hotels in Florida, among others.