Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina in the British Virgin Islands, operated by Mainsail Lodging and Development, announces the appointment of Dornelle Hazel as assistant general manager, and the addition of Michael Schoonewagen as general manager of the recently reopened property.
Hazel will handle day-to-day resort management, while Schoonewagen will oversee resort and marina operations, with special attention to compliance with health protocols outlined by the BVI government. The exclusive private island resort reopened Tuesday to overnight visitors and marina guests, following a monthslong closure of the entire territory earlier this year due to the coronavirus.
“As a loyal part of the Mainsail Lodging & Development team for the past five years, Dornelle understands service and quality expectations for the resort, and has proven himself ready to advance to the next level,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “When you couple that with Michael’s stellar career in luxury travel, his knowledge of the industry and his passion for exceptional service, it creates a dream team perfectly suited for this responsibility, especially in light of changing travel demands.”
With more than a decade in the travel industry, Hazel has spent the last five years working as senior resort host, front of house manager, director of rooms operations at Scrub Island Resort, and, most recently, acting general manager. Having played an integral role in the reopening of the resort in 2018 following the 2017 hurricanes, Hazel was presented the “Triumph of Spirit Award” at the Marriott Power of One Conference in 2019. He recently completed a masters certificate in hospitality from Cornell University.
Prior to joining Scrub Island, Schoonewagen was general manager of the five-star Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski in Dominica. Born in South Africa, and having grown up in Holland, South Africa and France, Schoonewagen’s portfolio has an international flair, including renowned properties in Monte Carlo, St. Tropez, The Comores, Moscow, Portugal and Mauritius. Prior to Dominica, he spent five years as general manager of the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort and four years at the helm of Belmond La Samanna in St. Martin.
For more information, visit ScrubIsland.com.